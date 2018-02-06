Users of iClone will now have access to VFX creation without the need to build everything from scratch, thanks to the collaboration between the teams from Reallusion and Persistant Studios.

PopcornFX is a realtime particle effects solution for games, films, AR/VR/MR and live shows. It is used in a wide variety of game productions, targeted platforms, game engines (Unity, Unreal, in-house), realtime applications, and on-set previsualization with full body tracking and realtime effects. Reallusion Inc. is a 2D and 3D animation software and content developer. Reallusion specializes in the development of realtime 2D and 3D cinematic animation tools for consumers, students and professionals. Both companies worked together to release a next-level VFX plugin for production of realtime 3D particle effects.

PopcornFX, the multi-platform & cross-engine realtime particle effects software for complex visual effects will now offer a fully-integrated, realtime VFX platform for every creator inside iClone. Users of iClone will now have access to VFX creation without the need to build everything from scratch, yet still have full control of style and performance for their effects. The all new VFX core enabled by PopcornFX and iClone, say the companies, “ levels the playing field for indies and studios of all sizes to equip their projects with exceptional VFX with in depth training and affordability for any size budget.”

“The whole team at PopcornFX has been really impressed by the work put in by Reallusion to integrate PopcornFX within iClone 7, with an dazzling end result, said Maxime Dumas, CTO PopcornFX, Persistant Studios. “The close collaboration between the two teams was a continuous effort over the past few months and we’re all pleased iClone users can now enjoy the features and contents offered by the PopcornFX editor.”

More than just a plugin, Reallusion and Persistant Studios collaborated closely for the PopcornFX engine integration with iClone’s lighting, physics, PBR materials and timeline animation systems; making a joint effort for this dedicated realtime 3D animation and VFX solution.

“The integrated result of iClone and PopcornFX is phenomenal due to the invaluable teamwork with Persistant Studios. Now iClone users can design brand new VFX using the powerful PopcornFX Editor. Reallusion has dedicated lots of effort to building five VFX Tools that allow users to create custom particle effects without the need to write a single line of code. Additionally, we have produced a substantial amount of learning samples and training materials to get anyone started with this amazing technology.” said Charles Chen, Reallusion CEO.

With the success of PopcornFX runtime integration, native projects can be directly imported into iClone, allowing professional designers to fully utilize this powerful script-based editor to create any possible particle behaviors, while exposing necessary control attributes back to iClone.

To make professional VFX generation easy to master without coding, Reallusion has made a special investment to design five exclusive Emitter Tools. Each of the 5 Super Tools are dedicated to one specific emitter type with all the crucial attributes, blend modes, and abilities to replace a custom mesh along with sound or sprite resources in order generate unique visual effects. These tools are integrated with iClone physics, global illumination and self-cast shadows, as well as textures, sprites, and mesh import for maximum flexibility. Follow the link for more information on all the new features. ProVideo Coalition announced the development of the new tool last October, with December as an expected launch. A bit delayed, but the tool is finally here.

The new PopcornFX Plug-in for iClone is available for $179, including PopcornFX Super Tools and PopcornFX Learning Samples 50 (bonus). The PopcornFX Library 40 is also available, with a price of $69. The software is available for Windows and can be downloaded immediately after purchase.