iClone and PopcornFX now offer a realtime VFX 3D platform

Reallusion iClone and Persistant Studios / PopcornFX release a next-level VFX plugin for production of realtime 3D particle effects equipped with specialized libraries and super-tools for customization.

By Jose Antunes February 06, 2018 News, Post Production, Production

iClone and PopcornFX now offer a realtime VFX platform

Users of iClone will now have access to VFX creation without the need to build everything from scratch, thanks to the collaboration between the teams from Reallusion and Persistant Studios.

PopcornFX is a realtime particle effects solution for games, films, AR/VR/MR and live shows. It is used in a wide variety of game productions, targeted platforms, game engines (Unity, Unreal, in-house), realtime applications, and on-set previsualization with full body tracking and realtime effects.  Reallusion Inc. is a 2D and 3D animation software and content developer. Reallusion specializes in the development of realtime 2D and 3D cinematic animation tools for consumers, students and professionals. Both companies worked together to release a next-level VFX plugin for production of realtime 3D particle effects.

PopcornFX, the multi-platform & cross-engine realtime particle effects software for complex visual effects will now offer a fully-integrated, realtime VFX platform for every creator inside iClone. Users of iClone will now have access to VFX creation without the need to build everything from scratch, yet still have full control of style and performance for their effects. The all new VFX core enabled by PopcornFX and iClone, say the companies, “ levels the playing field for indies and studios of all sizes to equip their projects with exceptional VFX with in depth training and affordability for any size budget.”

“The whole team at PopcornFX has been really impressed by the work put in by Reallusion to integrate PopcornFX within iClone 7, with an dazzling end result, said Maxime Dumas, CTO PopcornFX, Persistant Studios. “The close collaboration between the two teams was a continuous effort over the past few months and we’re all pleased iClone users can now enjoy the features and contents offered by the PopcornFX editor.”

More than just a plugin, Reallusion and Persistant Studios collaborated closely for the PopcornFX engine integration with iClone’s lighting, physics, PBR materials and timeline animation systems; making a joint effort for this dedicated realtime 3D animation and VFX solution.

“The integrated result of iClone and PopcornFX is phenomenal due to the invaluable teamwork with Persistant Studios. Now iClone users can design brand new VFX using the powerful PopcornFX Editor. Reallusion has dedicated lots of effort to building five VFX Tools that allow users to create custom particle effects without the need to write a single line of code. Additionally, we have produced a substantial amount of learning samples and training materials to get anyone started with this amazing technology.” said Charles Chen, Reallusion CEO.

iClone and PopcornFX now offer a realtime VFX platform

With the success of PopcornFX runtime integration, native projects can be directly imported into iClone, allowing professional designers to fully utilize this powerful script-based editor to create any possible particle behaviors, while exposing necessary control attributes back to iClone.

To make professional VFX generation easy to master without coding, Reallusion has made a special investment to design five exclusive Emitter Tools. Each of the 5 Super Tools are dedicated to one specific emitter type with all the crucial attributes, blend modes, and abilities to replace a custom mesh along with sound or sprite resources in order generate unique visual effects. These tools are integrated with iClone physics, global illumination and self-cast shadows, as well as textures, sprites, and mesh import for maximum flexibility. Follow the link for more information on all the new features. ProVideo Coalition announced the development of the new tool last October, with December as an expected launch. A bit delayed, but the tool is finally here.

The new PopcornFX Plug-in for iClone is available for $179, including PopcornFX Super Tools and PopcornFX Learning Samples 50 (bonus). The PopcornFX Library 40 is also available, with a price of $69. The software is available for Windows and can be downloaded immediately after purchase.


Tags:

Sekonic L-858D Light Meter Review

Sundance Film Festival: 26 percent of all films were shot with Canon

Profile Picture

Jose Antunes

Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers and magazines between 1979 and 2009.

Responsible, in that period, for the launch or edition of multiple magazines in Portugal, covering Photography, Video, Computer Games, Aviation, Nature & Wildlife, he is also the author of four printed books, three guides about Photography and one about Virtual Worlds, and a series of eBooks about Photography.

As a technical translator, worked with Kodak (Portugal), back in the eighties and nineties, for whom he created a professional newsletter. Worked also as a translator for different companies, in the areas of video games and photography.

Internationally, past and present clients on the editorial side include Neowin, WorldStart, Pixiq, Manfrotto School of Xcellence, Photo Tuts+, Pro Photo Coalition, Pro Video Coalition and UAV News. As a translator, Kodak and Canon are companies he has worked with. Works now for a specific client in the area of photography, translating and revising technical texts, from English and Spanish to Portuguese.

You Might Also Like

The 2018 guide to Google’s VR180 cameras
Pro Photo

The 2018 guide to Google’s VR180 cameras

Two new – official – cameras for the consumer, and one professional cinematic VR180...
Unreal Engine: free VFX Master Class in LA
News

Unreal Engine: free VFX Master Class in LA

The free course covers building and optimizing CG worlds for real-time performance and takes...
Ultra-D: 4K glasses-free 3D at CES 2018
Post Production

Ultra-D: 4K glasses-free 3D at CES 2018

Some say 3D is dead, others believe it is just starting. This edition of...
In Depth – Ignite Pro from HitFilm
Post Production

In Depth – Ignite Pro from HitFilm

I wanted to follow up my review of HitFilm Pro 2017 with a look...

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar