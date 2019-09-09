FXhome announced its Masterclass “Game On,” a series of Fortnite-themed tutorials designed to inspire gamers and the YouTube gaming community to create professional caliber gaming videos.

With the tools available today, many gamers have also become video editors, producing their own content, streaming, and doing many other things that were not viable a few years ago. In fact, many video editors are also gamers, making the barriers between creating content in real life and from the universe of games vanish, as technology mixes the two worlds.

As someone that plays games myself, I am aware of how gamers have interest in video editors that allow them to make the best of the content they want to share. I’ve seen discussions online about the merits of different video editors, and how appealing the FREE video editors available are for many of those creators.

It makes complete sense, because the barriers between worlds are gone, that a company as FXhome accompanies the launch of its new FREE video editor and special effects toolbox, HitFilm Express, with a “Game On Master Class” Series of Fortnite-themed tutorials for creating gameplay videos. These tutorials, based on a very popular game that uses the Unreal Engine, are designed to inspire gamers and the YouTube gaming community to create professional caliber gaming videos.

Win a Gaming PC worth $1,500 USD

In the Masterclass, gamers will learn how to record gaming footage, fix audio, add effects, and create unique branding for their YouTube channels. The FXhome team will be adding new tutorials to the Master Class for the next two weeks and will be available by visiting the link published here.

New users of HitFilm Express can win a fully decked out gaming machine by downloading HitFilm Express. In fact, FXhome will also be giving away a free Gaming PC worth $1,500 USD, courtesy of AMD and Armari. The PC includes an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (6 Core, 12 Thread), SAPPHIRE AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB Graphics, Gigabyte AMD X570 I AORUS PRO WIFI Motherboard, 16GB Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4-3200 and Samsung 970 EVO 500GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD.

To participate simply download HitFilm Express 13 and register between now and September 29, 2019, and you will be eligible to win this tricked out gaming workstation. The Gaming PC will also double as a powerful video editing computer, meaning you’ll be able to take your editing experience to a whole new level… and your gaming too. The Grand Prize Winner will be contacted by FXhome after September 29, 2019.

What’s new in HitFilm Express 13

HitFilm Express 13 delivers a number of new features to inspire the gaming community to amp up their YouTube channels and create professional caliber content to help grow their audiences. New features include:

Layer and Track Locking: Lock layers and tracks in both the editing timeline and compositor without fear of accidental changes;

Masking from the Editor: Masking can now be done directly in the editing timeline, saving time and effort when working on quick compositing jobs;

Mocha HitFilm Upgrade: HitFilm Express’ planar tracker (an optional add-on) – Mocha HitFilm – has been upgraded in line with the newest updates from BorisFX;

Support for Cinematic 4K: While already supporting consumer standard 4K resolution (3840 x 2160), HitFilm Express 13 now supports DCI 4K (4096 x 2160), the standard for 4K cinema. This means that productions can be matched to the full resolution of today’s 4K cinema cameras for true theater-ready content.

For a more in-depth look at the entire feature set of the new HitFilm Express 13, follow the link.

