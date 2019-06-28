The alternate dimension “Upside Down” is coming to your TV screen, and in anticipation of the new season of Stranger Things, FXhome created a tutorial to recreate the “Upside Down” using HitFilm Pro.

Since July last year that Netflix promotes the third season of Stranger Things, with the introduction of a series of videos revealing strange evidence that “stranger things” are coming. Then, on the midnight of December 31, 2018, a New Year’s Eve teaser was used to reveal the premiere date.

The teaser utilized footage from Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 1984, specifically the countdown to the New Year, but as the Hollywood Reporter tells, “the video goes horribly awry with static, as well as a secret coded message that reads: “When blue and yellow meet in the west.” Who knows about what’s happening out west, but the teaser itself ends in a different direction entirely: upside down, appropriately enough.”

Create your own Upside Down

The third season of the American science fiction-horror web television series Stranger Things, titled onscreen as Stranger Things 3, was created by the Duffer Brothers, who are also executive producers along with Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen and Iain Paterson. The series will premiere on Netflix’s web streaming service starting on July 4th, 2019.

Yes, Stranger Things 3 returns on July 4th. The season’s first poster confirms it, as it features a menacing creature slowly approaching the cast while they’re enjoying Independence Day festivities. Now, if you’re a true fan of the series and happen to like creating your own movies, FXhome has a challenge for you: create your own Upside Down, an alternate dimension existing in parallel to the human world.

FXhome, in anticipation of the season of Stranger Things, has created a tutorial for super fans to recreate the “Upside Down” using HitFilm Pro. Using an integrated Foundry 3D camera tracker (coming in July, with HitFilm Pro 13.0, a new update to the software), you can produce thundering skies, ash flakes and spooky grading in no time at all. In fact, HitFilm Pro 13.0, says FXhome, will come packed with amazing new features including the all-new 3D camera tracker from Hollywood legends, Foundry, for creating more immersive environments.

Now, there is another side to this story: a special Stranger Things promotion, Stranger Sales, that runs until July 4th. Save a 25% storewide in FXhome’s sale until the 4th July. When you buy HitFilm Pro 12, you automatically get 12 months of free updates and support with no subscription. This means that you’ll be ready for when HitFilm Pro 13 arrives.

Paving the way for the release, FXhome announced a new tutorial that explains how to create the Upside Down with the powerful new 3D camera tracker from Foundry, coming in HitFilm 13.0. As the company says, “with the upcoming Stranger Things season 3 release, we wanted to tackle this iconic effect and show how anyone can recreate it with HitFilm Pro.”

