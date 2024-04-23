“Experience”, a nine-month paid residency supported by the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity that opens opportunities for emerging post production professionals, is the first program from Industry Standard.

There is now a new entity founded to bridge talent with opportunity within the creative production community Industry Standard. Launched from Emmy award-winning producer, Jennifer Sofio Hall and executive producer and impact leader, Bedonna Smith, Industry Standard develops opportunities for early to mid-career professionals to gain valuable hands-on experience, mentorship, and career planning.

Arising from the imperative for a more expansive and diverse talent pool of proficient post professionals, Industry Standard forges alliances across the entertainment community’s top producers and designs specialized programs that nurture and champion the next generation of talent, working with filmmakers, artists, studios, brands, and catalysts for change. Through its relationships with leaders in entertainment, Industry Standard remains attuned to the needs of the dynamic production landscape, preparing resilient, inclusive teams primed to shape the future of media.

“While there are a wealth of rewarding roles in post production, the field collectively faces challenges regarding the visibility and accessibility of these careers,” said Sofio Hall and Smith, Co-Founders of Industry Standard. “Industry Standard exists to serve as a utility to match talent with opportunity and to bolster the momentum generated by these connections. By investing in the next generation of artists and producers and expanding pathways for engagement, everyone wins.”

The first program to launch from Industry Standard is “Experience”, a nine-month paid residency in which emerging post production professionals are placed within top entertainment environments in the fields of film, television, advertising, branded content, and gaming. Renowned production companies RadicalMedia, Story Syndicate, Union Editorial, Library Films, Campfire Studios, and mindbomb films will open their doors to Experience Residents, who will join thoughtfully assembled production teams working on current projects, soon to be seen by global audiences.

A comprehensive mentorship model

With opportunities in the disciplines of archival producing, color, design + visual effects, editorial, and post producing, Experience Residents will receive additional support through a comprehensive mentorship model. Netflix is the program’s flagship partner, with support made possible by their Fund for Creative Equity, a dedicated effort to create more access and opportunities for all.

Sofio Hall and Smith continue their work with Netflix’s Fund for Creative Equity which began with MakeMake Residences, the precursor to Experience by Industry Standard, which they architected. The pilot program received hundreds of applicants and transformed the careers for the participating Residents.

Moh Rahman, Editorial Resident alumni and current Associate Editor on a documentary feature, shares, “While I had been exposed to aspects of professional editing, it was never at the scale offered by this residency. Over the course of nine months, I was able to edit alongside some of the best editors in the field, operate against deadlines, incorporate feedback from multiple sources, and collaborate with other editors and assistants. I received one-on-one guidance from an acclaimed documentary editor while working together on an active project. I was able to cut scenes for a series streaming on Netflix and a documentary feature which premiered at Sundance. Now I have credits on my IMDB page for projects that people in my life have actually seen. To say this residency has been a priceless opportunity would be a massive understatement.”

The program is accepting applications through May 17, 2024. Candidates over the age of 18 eligible to work in the U.S., can go to Industry Standard’s website to submit an application. Following review by professionals in the field, highest scoring applicants will then be selected to advance to a series of interviews. The awarded candidates will be notified of an Experience Residency offer in July, with the nine -month program running between August 2024 – April 2025.