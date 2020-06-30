The reaches of Hasselblad cameras now go further and deeper with its collaboration with AquaTech in their new REFLEX Water Housing, designed for the Hasselblad X1D II 50C.

Take your Hasselblad X1D II 50C down to 10 meters with the new REFLEX Water Housing from AquaTech, the first official underwater solution for Hasselblad’s X System.

Designed to to keep medium format photography portable with its compact build, the Hasselblad X1D II 50C has just expanded its range of creative possibilities thanks to the cooperation between Hasselblad and AquaTech, that led to the development of what is the ticket to explore other worlds: the new REFLEX Water Housing.

The upgraded build is more than a water housing for a camera: it culminates 20 years of design and field testing and is the first in a new series. Weighing 1.6kg (3.52 lbs) and waterproof down to 10 meters (33ft), the highly portable REFLEX X1D II 50C allows for taking the power of medium format underwater for a whole new wave of creative expression.

“This exciting collaboration with AquaTech takes our most portable medium format camera even further, giving our innovative X1D II platform more creative freedom thanks to REFLEX for the X System,” says Hasselblad Marketing Manager Bronius Rudnickas.

Allows the use of the entire XCD lens range

Founded in 1998 AquaTech is a leader in the design and manufacture of photographic accessories used in action water sports, fashion, advertising and lifestyle. From the beginning AquaTech has focused on exceptional designs and products offering a range of lightweight and durable Water Housing equipment and accessories. Today, AquaTech products and accessories are used by professional and amateur photographers alike in advertising, surfing, sailing, seascape art, fashion, fishing, and more.

As the first official underwater solution for Hasselblad’s X System, the REFLEX X1D II 50C allows for shooting with the entire XCD lens range. Balancing maximum strength and minimal weight, the glass-filled polycarbonate construction combines controls made from 316 stainless steel, hard anodised aluminium and high strength plastics for a superior tactile feel and easy control while simultaneously ensuring extreme protection against saltwater and corrosion.

Capturing video under water

Facilitating simple handling when shooting stills or capturing video under water, the two electronic shutter buttons on the REFLEX X1D II 50C also enable easy capture whether shooting in landscape or portrait orientation. Navigating other settings and menu parameters can be done via the camera’s back buttons.

The recent firmware release – version 1.2.0 – for the the Hasselblad X1D II 50C, introduced, along with many other features, video capture functionality, so this new underwater housing is just the ideal piece of equipment if you want your next shoot to be under water. Video can be recorded at 29.97 fps with 4:2:0 8bit colour. The 2.7K resolution option delivers improved capture of detail, whilst balancing the final video capture size.

A tool for new creative work

“We are very pleased to release the REFLEX Water Housing for the Hasselblad X1D II 50C. We’re proud to be able to open new creative opportunities for X1D II users, and we are excited to see some of the high-quality work that will be achieved with this collaboration between AquaTech and Hasselblad,” says Managing Director of AquaTech Alan Love.

The REFLEX X1D II 50C dimensions measure at W 210mm (8.26“) by L 135mm (5.31“) by H 190mm (7.48“). It allows access to the following camera controls: Menu; AE Lock; AF Drive; Browse; Rectangle; Star; and Cross / Delete. In addition to the REFLEX Water Housing, the kit includes: Back Plate with Controls; Camera Plate for mounting X1DII Camera; Cable Release for Electronic Shutter; Instructions; and Tool Kit.

The REFLEX Water Housing for the Hasselblad X1D II 50C has a MSRP of $1695 excluding tax / €1795 including VAT when purchased through European retailers only.