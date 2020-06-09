Introducing its largest firmware update to any Hasselblad camera at one time, Hasselblad launches Firmware Update 1.2.0 for both X1D II 50C and 907X Special Edition medium format cameras.

A multitude of powerful features, including 2.7K/29.97 video recording, are added to the X1D II 50C and 907X Special Edition medium format cameras from Hasselblad with the recent firmware update.

Photographers will rejoice with all the new features included by Hasselblad in its X1D II 50C and 907X Special Edition cameras, but videographers were not forgotten. Imaging options in the two models has been expanded as video capture at 2.7K (2720 x 1530) and HD (1920 x 1080) has been added. According to Hasselblad, video can be recorded at 29.97 fps with 4:2:0 8-bit colour. The 2.7K resolution option delivers improved capture of detail, whilst balancing the storage space.

The two models also share a series of other features introduced with this firmware update. Here are the common features that users will find on both the X1D II 50C and 907X Special Edition medium format cameras:

Focus Bracketing: Expanding the feature set of the X1D II 50C and 907X Special Edition even further, Focus Bracketing allows a photographer trying to capture a subject with very limited depth of field, such as in macro or product photography, to capture a series of exposures of their chosen subject at a fractionally different focus point in each and then combine these captures in their chosen stacking software. The photographer will have full control over the number of frames in the sequence, the step size between each capture and an initial delay to allow any support system vibration to diminish. Note: Requires lens firmware 0.5.33 or later for all XCD lenses excluding XCD 45P. XCD 45P requires firmware 0.1.24 or later.

Image Rating: Image Rating can now be applied to all still image captures in camera, making image sorting and selection much easier when the captures are transferred to the user’s computer system. When in image playback mode, with the capture details overlay on screen, the photographer simply presses the star button or presses the displayed stars. All ratings are stored in the metadata of the captured image.

2/3 stops added in Exposure Bracketing: The Exposure Bracketing function step options have been expanded to support 2/3 stops steps in addition to the existing steps.

Expanded White Balance Tools: The menu organization and selection of White Balance presets has been improved with display of colour temperature and tint at each setting. For the most precise colour, a Picker has also been added where the photographer can sample a neutral portion of the image to balance colour.

Auto White Balance based on captured image: Auto White Balance is now based on the captured image which means that AWB can also be used when shooting in Manual Quick Mode (Manual Quick Mode specific to X1D II 50C only). It also solves the issue when working with flash in tungsten lighting where, previously, the correct white balance showed in either Live View or the captured image – now the correct white balance is present in both Live View and the final still image.

New language: Traditional Chinese has been added to language options.

New features for the Hasselblad X1D II 50C

The Hasselblad X1D II 50C camera also gets some features specific to it. Those include new EVF proximity sensor settings and the option to reset custom buttons. The first allows users to adjust the sensitivity of the EVF proximity sensor. The improved setting accommodates users whose typical handling style does not always engage the sensor or prefer to disable the EVF completely. The second feature is available through a new menu option, that will allow the custom buttons to be returned to factory defaults.

Hasselblad also announced the availability of Firmware Update 0.1.24 for the XCD 45P lens. With this update Focus Bracketing can now be enabled on all X System cameras and 907X Special Edition cameras in addition to improved stability of auto focus and manual focus. Hasselblad notes that Full time Manual focus input sensitivity has been modified, to reduce the possibility of AF stopping when holding the lens.

The company claims that this largest firmware update to any Hasselblad camera at one time is a clear sign that its engineers are constantly striving to improve its camera systems with new updates and enhanced features, and that Hasselblad is determined to create even more powerful medium format shooting experiences for all types of visual artists.

Download Firmware Update 1.2.0 for X1D II 50C and 907X Special Edition in addition to Firmware Update 0.1.24 for XCD 45P and release notes from Hasselblad’s website.