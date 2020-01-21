The Hasselblad XCD 45P is the world’s lightest digital medium format autofocus lens on the market today, a lens designed for anything from travel photography to urban exploration and documentary.

Designed to further the capabilities of all X System cameras (support of XCD 45P for X1D-50c to be enabled in upcoming firmware update) by taking high quality imaging even further out into the world, Hasselblad launches the new XCD 4/45P. Minimal weight combined with superior image quality, the XCD 45P coupled with the X1D II and Phocus Mobile 2 lets creatives go physically further with their creative visions with lighter gear in their kit and a highly portable workflow.

It’s not just about weight, it’s also about size: measuring 47mm (1.85 in) in depth, the XCD 45P is the world’s lightest digital medium format autofocus lens on the market today. It also about silence, as photographers will discover: the XCD 45P has been designed with discreet portability in mind and thanks to evolved designs, both the autofocus motor and leaf shutter have been reduced in audible noise. Street photographers will appreciate that the new XCD 45P leaf shutter is less audible than many focal plane mechanical shutters.

Flash sync up to 1/2000s

The XCD 45P features an optical design incorporating two aspherical elements, resulting in state-of-the art optical performance within compact dimensions. With a minimum focus distance of 35cm (13.8 in) and a maximum image scale of 1:5.2, the XCD 45P is even suitable for food or still life photography. Its mechanically connected focus ring gives the lens a responsive and accurate manual focus experience. Just as the other XCD lenses, the XCD 45P is uncompromising in its build quality, technical excellence, optical performance, and balance in handheld use in addition to its built-in leaf shutter that allows for flash sync up to 1/2000s.

“We’re extremely proud we could produce a lens with as high optical performance as the rest of our XCD lenses in such a compact form,” said Hasselblad Lead Optical Designer, Per Nordlund.

The XCD 4/45P has an MSRP of $1099 excluding VAT. Ordering is available now and shipping to begin in late January 2020.

