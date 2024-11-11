Hasselblad expands XCD portable lens series with the introduction of the XCD 3,4/7, a lens with a 59mm full-frame equivalent focal length and the largest aperture in the XCD P series at f/3,4.

The latest addition to the Hasselblad XCD Portable (P) lens series and the first standard lens in the lineup, the XCD 3,4/75P is designed for photographers who need powerful performance in a lightweight, agile form. The company says that “its exceptional optical quality and unique lightness make it ideal for capturing portraits, street scenes, and still life with effortless precision.”

The XCD 3,4/75P boasts an optical structure of ten elements in ten groups, including one aspherical element and three ED elements, effectively suppressing chromatic dispersion Hasselblad claims, adding that “this sophisticated design contributes to its compact form and ensures a powerful optical performance that meets the demands of a 100-megapixel sensor. From the center to the edges of the frame, the lens delivers sharp, clear images with vibrant and lifelike colors. Its f/3,4 maximum aperture enhances detail capture in low-light portraits.”

The lens is ideal for exploring diverse subjects with a unique perspective. It has the longest focal length and the largest aperture in the XCD P series and it sits between standard and mid-telephoto lenses and is suitable for full-length and half-length portraits. The longer focal length, paired with its wide aperture, produces, according to Hasselblad, “beautifully soft, natural bokeh to create stunning portrait images.”

Hasselblad X Extension Tube for close-up photography

A compact, lightweight, and highly portable lens, weighing just 398g and measuring only 71mm in length, the XCD 3,4/75P is an excellent choice for portrait and street photographers on the move. Its sleek metal body is accentuated by a signature “H” pattern around the focus ring, adding elegance and Hasselblad’s distinctive style to its lightweight design.

Engineered for fast, accurate, and responsive focusing, the XCD 3,4/75P utilizes a linear stepping motor and a lighter, smaller focusing lens group. The linear stepping motor provides more precise control over the focus, enhancing accuracy, while the smaller focusing lens group makes focusing faster. When paired with a Hasselblad X System or V System medium format digital cameras that support PDAF, users will enjoy a smooth, quiet, and flexible focusing experience.

The XCD 3,4/75P is equipped with a compact leaf shutter that operates with minimal vibration and noise, allowing users to shoot confidently in quiet environments. The leaf shutter offers speeds of up to 1/2000 second and full flash synchronization at all speeds, enabling photographers to capture high-speed subjects or use flash to creatively control light, even in bright sunlight, and achieve exceptional results.

The XCD 3,4/75P lens is priced at $2,229 USD / € 2529 EUR and is available to purchase online and at selected retail stores worldwide. For more information, visit www.hasselblad.com.

The Hasselblad X Extension Tube (9mm) will be launched simultaneously. It is designed specifically for the X System cameras, 907X cameras, and XCD series lenses. Extending the distance between the lens and the image sensor reduces the XCD lens’s minimum focusing distance, enhancing the close-up capability and bringing intricate details within reach. The Hasselblad X Extension Tube is priced at $299 USD / €339 EUR and available to purchase online and at selected retail stores worldwide.