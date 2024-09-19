Designed for photographers who explore and capture the beauty of Earth’s natural landscapes, the Hasselblad X2D 100C Earth Explorer is a limited edition priced at USD $13,999.

Nikon announced recently a limited edition of its mirrorless Z fc, the Nikon HERALBONY Z fc, which pairs the classic design of historic Nikon SLR cameras and high performance of modern models with works of art from Japanese artists. Now it’s time for Hasselblad to reveal its own limited edition, the Hasselblad X2D 100C Earth Explorer Limited Edition, a unique kit designed for photographers who explore and capture the beauty of Earth’s natural landscapes. Limited to 1,000 units worldwide, this exclusive edition combines the exceptional features of the Hasselblad X2D 100C with a Tundra Brown exterior, a color inspired by the Nordic landscapes.

The company says that “Tundra Brown, a hue native to Hasselblad’s homeland, stands out among the captivating spectrum of colours found in the natural world. Daring adventurers search out unique colours like this, venturing into extreme environments with courage and determination, capturing the extraordinary with unwavering dedication. Utilizing the Hasselblad Natural Colour Solution (HNCS), they accurately depict the shades of the Nordic tundra and other landscapes, inviting a broader audience to admire nature’s allure and distinct hues.”

The Earth Explorer Limited Edition

Designed to honour the spirit of exploration and inspire the creative journey, the kit includes the Hasselblad X2D 100C Earth Explorer Limited Edition camera body, an XCD 2,5/55V lens, a limited-edition camera strap, UV filter, X System battery charging hub, and two X System batteries. These accessories provide users everything they need to embark on their next great adventure right away, according to Hasselblad.

Inspired by the resilient ecosystem of the Nordic tundra, where life thrives in harsh conditions, the Tundra Brown colour embodies the spirit of perseverance that Hasselblad aims to convey with the Earth Explorer Limited Edition. The colour melds the grey-green of the arctic vegetation with the deep brown of the soil, reinforcing the minimalist elegance of the camera’s metal body.

The unique “Earth Explorer” start-up screen

Each kit features a laser-engraved “Earth Explorer” and a unique serial number from 0001 to 1000 on the side of the camera body, ensuring a one-of-a-kind identity. The unique “Earth Explorer” start-up screen heralds the start of an extraordinary creative journey whenever the camera is turned on. This is starting to be a trend; as we noted on the news about the Nikon HERALBONY Z fc, there is also a start-up screen in Nikon’s model that refers to the work of art chosen for the camera body.

The exterior of the kit’s limited-edition strap is made from eco-friendly recycled plastics interlaced with traditional weaving techniques. The interior uses high-tech, soft, skin-friendly fabric for outstanding performance, lightweight comfort, and easy maintenance. It features hand-embroidered “Hasselblad” text on its exterior and a precision laser-engraved “Earth Explorer” on the interior.

The Hasselblad X2D 100C Earth Explorer Limited Edition is priced at USD $13,999 / EUR €14,999 and is available to purchase online and at selected retail stores worldwide.