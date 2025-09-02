Announced as a compact standard zoom lens with flagship performance, the new XCD 2,8–4/35–100E is a versatile standard zoom lens that seamlessly bridges wide-angle to medium telephoto focal lengths.

Effectively combining the range of seven Hasselblad prime lenses into one, the new XCD 2,8–4/35–100 lens delivers a 28–76 mm full-frame equivalent focal length and an aperture range of f/2,8 to f/4.

Launching alongside the Hasselblad X2D II 100C, the new the XCD 2,8–4/35–100E is a wide-angle to medium telephoto zoom lens that covers the most commonly used focal lengths. With a wide f/2,8 aperture and flagship optics designed for top-tier performance, it excels in low-light conditions and delivers the fastest focusing speed in the Hasselblad XCD lens lineup. At its widest aperture of f/2,8, the lens delivers, Hasselblad claims, “exceptional low light performance, while producing smooth, creamy bokeh and distinct background separation.”

The “E” in XCD 2,8–4/35–100E stands for “Exclusive” and represents the top-tier optical performance, delivering the same edge-to-edge image quality as Hasselblad’s XCD prime lenses. Its advanced optical design comprises 16 elements in 13 groups, including three aspherical and five ED elements, ensuring sharp resolution and authentic colour that meet the demands of a 100-megapixel sensor.

The XCD 2,8–4/35–100E is powered by the fastest stepping motor in the XCD lens lineup. This compact internal focusing group, paired with optimised control algorithms, enables smooth and accurate autofocus. When paired with the X2D II 100C’s AF-C system, it confidently tracks moving subjects and ensures precise focus in action shots.

The integrated leaf shutter offers full flash synchronisation from 1/4000 second to 68 minutes, allowing photographers to balance fill flash in bright light or shoot wide open without compromise.

Despite its bright aperture and extended zoom range, the lens remains remarkably compact, measuring just 138 mm in length and weighing just 894 grams. It features the highly praised control rings from XCD V Series lenses, allowing quick adjustments to shutter speed, aperture, ISO, exposure compensation, and subject switching. The engraved “H” logos and subtle “V” insignia on the control rings reflect Hasselblad’s commitment to minimalist design and enduring quality, creating a lens that performs as elegantly as it appears.

Hasselblad also introduced a new Vandra backpack and filters for Hasselblad creators. Inspired by Sweden’s Freedom to Roam, the Vandra Camera Backpack blends functionality and style. With about 20-litre capacity, it can easily hold a Hasselblad body, two lenses, and accessories. Hasselblad also introduced three new 86 mm UV, ND8, and CPL filters, all fully compatible with the XCD 2,8–4/35–100E.