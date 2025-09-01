Following the groundbreaking success of the X2D 100C, Hasselblad released now the X2D II 100C, the industry’s first 100-megapixel medium format camera with true end-to-end high dynamic range (HDR).

For the first time on a Hasselblad camera, the X2D II 100C introduces AF-C continuous autofocus. Powered by deep learning algorithms, the system delivers, according to Hasselblad, “reliable performance, accurately detecting and tracking moving subjects. Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF) coverage has been expanded from 294 to 425 zones and works together with LiDAR-assisted focusing to ensure fast and accurate results. A new AF illuminator further improves autofocus performance in low-light conditions and also serves as a self-timer indicator. Together, these enhancements give users a faster, more responsive focusing system for capturing brilliance at every moment.”

The X2D II 100C is the first medium format camera to support true end-to-end HDR (as of 25 August 2025. HDR is not supported in some situations. Refer to the FAQ page for more details). HNCS HDR harnesses high dynamic range to elevate Hasselblad’s signature natural colours to new levels of brilliance. Even in harsh lighting, it effectively reduces overexposure, enhances highlight retention, and reveals greater tonal depth, resulting in richly detailed HDR images that reflect what the eyes naturally see. HDR images are processed in-camera as HDR HEIF or Ultra HDR JPEG and can be instantly reviewed on the new 3,6-inch OLED touchscreen at up to 1 400-nit peak brightness — 75 percent brighter than the X2D 100C — delivering vivid, true-to-life clarity. With Phocus Mobile 2, users can edit HDR images and apply HNCS HDR processing to RAW files. When shared on HDR-capable platforms, these images showcase the full brilliance of HNCS HDR, revealing colours and tones with unprecedented fidelity.

The X2D II 100C’s enhanced 100-megapixel medium format BSI CMOS sensor embodies Hasselblad’s commitment to uncompromising image quality. With 16-bit colour depth delivering approximately 281 trillion colours, it captures the subtle gradations that bring a photograph to life. A new native ISO of 50 and an increased dynamic range of 15,3 stops provide precise control from the deepest shadows to the brightest highlights.

The sensor’s extraordinary resolution demands equally extraordinary stabilisation. To achieve this, Hasselblad engineers followed the most stringent calibration protocols, resulting in a 5-axis, 10-stop in-body stabilisation system that delivers up to eight times the stability of the X2D 100C when capturing distant subjects. Users can now capture hand-held long exposures lasting several seconds without a tripod, unlocking new creative possibilities.

With Phocus Mobile 2, the Hasselblad workflow achieves a new level of portability, allowing users to edit on the go while staying fully immersed in their creative process. Available on iOS devices the app seamlessly connects to Hasselblad X and V system cameras for wireless image transfer, and also allows for remote control with a live view, firmware updates, and even waking the camera when powered off. It offers a range of editing tools, including HDR image editing and Hasselblad Natural Noise Reduction (HNNR), an AI-powered feature that reduces noise in RAW files without affecting details or Hasselblad’s signature colours.

The X2D II 100C retains the remarkable storage capabilities of its predecessor, featuring 1TB of internal SSD storage directly on the camera. With an added CFexpress Type B slot, users can shoot with confidence, free from concerns about storage limitations or the need for additional memory cards.

Designed to be even more compact, the X2D II 100C weighs 7,5 percent less than the X2D 100C for improved handling comfort. Crafted through an advanced finishing process, the new graphite grey matte coating offers exceptional durability and a refined, subtle texture, while the black nameplate adds a touch of distinction. The signature ergonomic grip has also been redesigned with a textured surface to enhance comfort and control during extended shoots.

The 3,6-inch OLED screen tilts 90° upward and around 43° downward, and pulls out while staying clear of the electronic viewfinder (EVF), making it easier to compose and capture shots from high and low angles. A newly added 5D joystick enables swift focus point selection and intuitive menu navigation without touching the screen. With eight customisable buttons, the camera offers greater flexibility and a more personalised control experience.

The Hasselblad X2D II 100C has a suggested retail price of $7,399.