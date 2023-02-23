Following the release of the latest Hasselblad flagship camera, the now announced X2D 100C Lightweight Field Kit includes two distinct lenses, the XCD 4/21 and XCD 4/45P.

Aiming to equip all photographers with a complete set of professional tools for shooting and reporting in the field, Hasselblad introduces its X2D 100C Lightweight Field Kit, with a total weight of 1810g.

Announced as “A Completely World-Class Photographic Experience For Demanding Shots On The Go” the new Hasselblad X2D 100C Lightweight Field Kit includes Hasselblad’s latest generation of mirrorless medium format cameras, the flagship X2D 100C, and the XCD 4/21 and XCD 4/45P lenses. In totality, the kit weighs only 1810g, making it effortless to carry during long shoots, hikes to hard-to-reach places, or store away.

If you want some more detail about the different parts, here it is: the X2D 100C camera body weighs 890g (including the battery and excluding the protective cover), the XCD 4/21 lens weighs 600g (excluding the lens hood and cap), and the XCD 4/45P lens weighs 320g (excluding the lens hood and cap). So, yes, there is some extra weight not considered, but still, as far as medium format goes – even a digital medium format – this is a lightweight solution that will be enough for covering a whole lot of subjects.

One kit, multiple adventures

Both the XCD 4/21 and XCD 4/45P lenses feature world-class optics that fully unleash the potential of X2D 100C’s 100 megapixels and reliably support the Hasselblad Natural Colour Solution (HNCS) in retaining true-to-life colours. This pair of ultra-wide-angle lenses with 17mm and 36mm full frame equivalencies cover most travel scenarios, from landscape, architecture, documentary, street, and still- life photography, making the X2D 100C Lightweight Field Kit a versatile choice for travel and landscape enthusiasts. Hasselblad says, promoting the camera, “One kit, One Adventure”, but from where I see it, it’s more “one kit, multiple adventures”, as the two lenses open for a variety of shooting situations. Add a tripod to the pack and you’re ready for some exciting low light experiences…

Available to order immediately

Here is some more information shared by Hasselblad about the camera and lenses that may help you to decide this is something you want… for your adventures:

HASSELBLAD X2D 100C

An unrivalled merge of form and function, the X2D 100C establishes itself as Hasselblad’s flagship mirrorless medium format camera. A 100-megapixel BSI CMOS sensor, 5-axis 7-stop in-body image stabilisation (IBIS), PDAF, and a 1TB SSD are all built into the camera, shaped from a single solid block of aluminium alloy machined with Scandinavian excellence. The X2D 100C combines ground-breaking engineering with a craftsman’s touch to put inspiration into every detail. (For more details, please visit the X2D 100C product page on the official Hasselblad website).

HASSELBLAD XCD 4/21

As part of the X System lens range, the XCD 4/21 is widest Hasselblad has ever produced, taking advantage of its extremely short focal length to provide 17mm full frame equivalency. Like the other XCD Lenses, the XCD 4/21 has an integral central shutter offering a wide range of shutter speeds and full flash synchronisation at up to 1/2000th of a second. Just 600g, this precision-crafted lens incorporates two aspherical elements and features thirteen elements in nine groups to deliver superb image quality from lens centre to edge. A widely used 77mm filter diameter effortlessly connects XCD 4/21 to UV/CPL/ND filters.

HASSELBLAD XCD 4/45P

The XCD 4/45P stands as the lightest and smallest member of the XCD lens family. At just 47mm and 320g its world class optics and 36mm full frame equivalency make the perfect lens for travel, exploration, and documentary photography. Within the lens, nine elements in seven groups – including two aspherical elements – create state-of-the-art optical performance. A precision-crafted leaf shutter system is discreet and quick, allowing for full flash synchronisation at up to 1/2000th of a second for in-studio and documentary photography. The XCD 4/45P has a minimum focus distance of 35cm (13.8in) and a maximum image scale of 1:5.2, making it also suitable for food and still-life photography.

The Hasselblad X2D 100C Lightweight Field Kit has an MSRP of EUR €13,199 / CNY ¥88,799 / JPY ¥1,627,340 including VAT and USD $12,759, excluding sales tax. It is now available to order immediately. See details of the new product at www.hasselblad.com.