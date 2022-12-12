Meeting Hasselblad’s stringent optical standards and ultra-high requirements for quality, the new CPL, ND and UV filters are a perfect match for Hasselblad lenses, elevating any creative tool kit.

Ideal for eliminating reflections such as water surfaces and capturing shots through glass windows, making them an indispensable accessory for landscape and urban photography, the Hasselblad Circular Polariser/Linear (CPL) Filters are available in 62mm, 67mm, 72mm and 77mm.

Made with SCHOTT B 270 glass and high-quality polarising film with ultra-low light reflectance, the filters are over 99.9% effective at polarising light, eliminating almost all reflections. Constructed with seamless adhesive processing, the optical glass brings a sharp camera view and clear imagery. Anti-reflection (AR) coating processing introduces more light with less reflection. With moderate colour temperature and low colour deviation, the filters eliminate unwanted ultraviolet (UV) light while retaining rich, true-to-life details for landscape photography.

The Hasselblad Neutral Density (ND) 8 Filters, used to reduce the light input and facilitate shutter speed and aperture control while retaining sharp images and accurate colours, are also available in 62mm, 67mm, 72mm and 77mm, the most common lens diameters for Hasselblad’s system. Using SCHOTT B 270 glass and double-sided ND coating technology, the filters are clear and of low colour deviation and reflection. They can be used to shoot long exposure during the day, and when used with a telephoto lens, the filters continue to deliver sharp, true-to-life imagery.

All filters use Nanocoating

Available in 62mm, 67mm, 72mm and 77mm, the Hasselblad UV Filters block most UV light, reducing its effect on shooting to the max extent. The SCHOTT B 270 glass and dual-sided 30-layered low-reflective optical coating, with an average light transmission over 98.5%, effectively reduces flare and ensures clarity, even when shooting against the light, all while protecting the lens. The filter is able to realize a wide UV cutoff of 300nm to 410nm, eliminating blue and purple flares to restore colours accurately and faithfully.

Hasselblad says that Nanocoating is used on each of the Hasselblad CPL, ND8 and UV Filters, making them water and oil- resistant, anti-scratch, and anti-static, prolonging the service life and allowing the filter to effortlessly cope with harsh outdoor environments. Each filter comes with a shock-proof case.

Inspired by the long-standing Swedish tradition, known as “Allemansrätten,” or “Freedom to Roam,” the Hasselblad Vandra Camera Strap encourages users to go outdoors and capture the scale and pace of the natural world. Whether deep in a forest or wandering city streets, the Vandra strap — “wander” in Swedish — incorporates the appreciation of nature and the spirit of roaming into its design with comfortable and convenient materials that allow the user to fully engage with their surroundings.

The Vandra Camera Strap fits the Hasselblad X2D 100C, X1D II 50C and 907X, and the minimalist design upholds an eco-friendly philosophy, starting with the choice of materials.1 The main strap is constructed with fibre made from recycled ocean plastic and high-tech textiles. The linking pads and the fixing rings are made with artificial leather to avoid animal byproducts.

The Vandra Camera Strap

The light grey exterior of the strap is made from Oceanic fabric by Camira, a British brand with 200 years of history in textiles. The Oceanic material uses marine plastics recycled over a decade with beautiful diagonal weaving. Made from Alcantara, a high-tech textile 100% made in Italy, the interior of the strap is light, durable, and comfortable against the skin. Outstanding quality makes the strap easy to take care of, whilst retaining its vibrant colour. Keeping in line with Hasselblad’s rigorous standards for quality and build, the strap has withstood over 5000 cycles of Martindale abrasion tests to certify its durability and reliability.

In addition to function, the Vandra Camera Strap is aesthetically pleasing and fits with the hallmark Hasselblad design profile. It features hand-embroidered “Hasselblad” text on its exterior and a precision laser-engraved brand logo and tagline on the interior. The contrasting grey on the outside of the strap and Falu Red on the inside add a sophisticated colour duality.

The linking pads and fixing rings are made of premium artificial leather, with handsewn Falu Red stitching, upholding Hasselblad’s Scandinavian design history. The metal components are high-grade six-series matte aluminium alloy. The silver quick-adjust H buckle and the dark grey strap buckle are precision made with laser-engraved “H” logos. The strap length is easily adjustable for different shooting scenarios.

All sizes of the Hasselblad CPL, ND8 and UV Filters and the Hasselblad Vandra Camera Strap and are available to order immediately. See details of each new product here: www.hasselblad.com.