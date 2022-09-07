After the groundbreaking success of the X1D-50c and its second iteration, the X1D II 50C, Hasselblad unveils the powerful X2D 100C, along with three new lenses to the XCD family.

Hasselblad’s next-generation mirrorless medium format digital camera, the X2D 100C and the new lenses are designed to provide the ultimate experience for content creators.

Designed in a new dark grey tone body of machined aluminium, the X2D 100C houses a 100-megapixel back-side illuminated (BSI) (43.8 × 32.9 mm) CMOS sensor, delivering up to 15 stops of dynamic range with a 16-bit colour depth. Working alongside the new 5-axis, 7-stop in-body image stabilisation system (IBIS), handheld image capture is possible in the widest range of conditions. Hasselblad independently developed its own IBIS for the X2D 100C in order to meet the stringent requirements for stabilising a 100MP sensor. Keeping size and weight in mind for easy portability, the X2D 100C is the most compact medium format IBIS solution on the market at launch.

Hasselblad says that the X2D 100C enables a creative experience unimaginable in the past. It empowers content creators to capture the intricacies of an image’s highlights and shadows, utilising the Hasselblad Natural Colour Solution (HNCS). With 294 Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF) zones, the system ensures the subject is rapidly located and brought into focus. The X2D 100C captures files in 3FR RAW and full-size JPEG, and the cutting-edge, built-in 1TB SSD storage and CFexpress Type B card support delivers a high capture rate for fast-moving subjects.

The goal: build a better camera

The X2D 100C features an 0.5-inch OLED Electronic Viewfinder (EVF) with 5.76-million dots, a high magnification of 1.00x with a refresh rate of 60fps, which supports electric refractive error correction to ensure the whole display is sharp and bright, from corner to corner.2 A 1.08-inch colour top display and a 2.36MP, 3.6-inch tilting, touch-capable rear display delivers access to all of these new imaging technologies whilst keeping the intuitive Hasselblad User Interface (HUI) and Scandinavian style of the X System. The battery has a CIPA rating of 420 shots and supports PD 3.0 fast charging.3 Additionally, the X2D 100C is compatible with Phocus, Hasselblad’s free image processing software.

“When developing the X2D 100C, our goal was the same as always, just as Victor Hasselblad himself made decades ago: build a better camera,” said Bronius Rudnickas, Hasselblad Marketing Manager. “This commitment drives us to explore the possibility to improve its performance from all aspects.”

It’s not just a camera that Hasselblad brings to the market. The XCD lens range now expands to 13 lenses in total with the launch of the XCD 2,5/38V, XCD 2,5/55V, and XCD 2,5/90V. Each new lens has been designed with a compact, lightweight build, all while maintaining Hasselblad’s top-class optical performance. The fully upgraded focusing module, with its stepping motor, enables faster and more accurate autofocus, and the optimized leaf shutter is more compact, providing flash sync at all speeds.

Lenses with an engraved distance scale

Each of these new XCD lenses have a full-metal body with an engraved distance scale and an H logo engraved on both the focus ring and the lens control ring, delivering unique aesthetics. Photographers can now conveniently switch to Full-time MF using the lens by simply pulling and pushing the focus ring to change between AF and MF, and check focus and DOF readings in MF mode. Additionally, the new lens control ring supports function customization, and photographers can now change what to control with the ring according to their preferences to make shooting more intuitive and efficient. While the XCD 38V, XCD 55V, and XCD 90V lenses are compatible with any X System camera, they perform to their full potential when used with the X2D 100C.

The XCD 38V is ideal for shooting documentary, street, and landscape photography. The XCD 55V is suitable for full or half-length portraits, as well as for shooting documentary, still life, and daily photography, providing image makers more options for their preferred photography genre. The XCD 90V is a moderate telephoto lens, perfect for close-up portraits and still life imagery, and is 11% lighter than the XCD 90.

Per Nordlund, Hasselblad Lead Optical Designer commented, “The ambitious development goals we set for these lenses proved to be quite the challenge. We looked toward faster focusing, better operational features, and the highest possible optical performance in a more compact shape. The end result has been well worth the effort – everything falls into place, making the user experience straightforward and natural.”

The X2D 100C has an MSRP of EUR €8,699 / GBP £7,369 / CNY ¥54,900 including VAT and USD $8,199 excluding sales tax.

The XCD 2,5/38V lens has an MSRP of EUR €4,199 / GBP £3,599 / CNY ¥24,900 including VAT and USD $3,699 excluding sales tax.

The XCD 2,5/55V lens has an MSRP of EUR €4,199 / GBP £3,599 / CNY ¥24,900 including VAT and USD $3,699 excluding sales tax.

The XCD 2,5/90V lens has an MSRP of EUR €4,799 / GBP £4,059 / CNY ¥28,900 including VAT and USD $4,299 excluding sales tax.

The Hasselblad X2D 100C, XCD 2,5/38V, XCD 2,5/55V, and XCD 2,5/90V are available to order immediately. See details of each new product here: www.hasselblad.com.