Hasselblad launched the 907X Anniversary Edition Kit to celebrate 80 years since the launch of Hasselblad’s first camera, the HK-7, in 1941. The edition is limited to 800 kits.

Priced at $15,100 excluding sales tax, the Hasselblad 907X Anniversary Edition Kit is comprised of a CFV II 50C digital back, 907X camera body, control grip, optical viewfinder, and XCD 3,5/30 lens.

Since its inception, 80 years ago, Hasselblad cameras have been trusted by photographers, capturing countless iconic moments and touching stories, including documenting the historical moment of the first humans on the Moon. Over the past eight decades, Hasselblad has continuously pushed the boundaries on medium format and imaging technology with cutting-edge developments and unique photography styles, providing endless inspiration to creators that pursue excellence.

The whole camera reflects Hasselblad's history and technological evolution, a story that takes us back to half a century ago.

In the 1950s, Hasselblad created its first wide-angle camera series, the Super Wide Camera. At the time, correcting optical aberration and distortion from wide-angle lenses was a challenge, as the aspherical lenses we know today were not yet available. The SWC, however, broke the mould. Instead of using a mirror, it utilized a rangefinder design which allowed the rear element to be placed closer to the focal plane, effectively reducing aberration and distortion. These developments produced clear, uncompromised images, as well as allowed for a significantly slimmer camera body. Decades later, the SWC camera continues to be known for its outstanding design and superb image quality.

The heritage of the SWC camera

The 30mm wide-angle lens in the Hasselblad 907X Anniversary Edition Kit was thoughtfully selected to echo the Biogon 38mm wide-angle lens used in the SWC. The 907X Anniversary Edition lens has a brand-new lens design and features a delicately etched focus ring in a Hasselblad logo print. The camera and grip in the kit are covered by black grain leatherette and highlighted with anodized Lunar Grey trim. The combination is also consistent with the colours of the SWC. Additionally, one side of the camera features a commemorative plate that reads “Since 1941,” while “Hasselblad” in handwritten lettering marks both the camera body and the optical viewfinder.

The 907X also reinvigorates the heritage of the SWC camera by adding modern flourishes. In addition to live view and autofocus, the 907X camera body is fully compatible with HC/HCD, V, and XPan Lens Adapters, enriching image capture possibilities with the CFV II 50C digital back. This digital back also blends seamlessly with a film camera body, coupling analogue and digital technologies.

The CFV II 50C digital back has a touch and tilt rear display that enables effortless waist- level shooting. Attach the back to any V System camera, then tilt the screen to a suitable angle or use a waist-level viewfinder for easy image composition, focusing, and review.

Hasselblad 907X available for pre-order

Main features of the Hasselblad 907X Anniversary Edition Kit include:

Large medium format 50MP 43.8 x 32.9mm CMOS sensor

Up to 14 stops of dynamic range

16-bit colour definition

Integral central lens shutter (speed from 1/2000th of a second to 68 minutes)

Hasselblad Natural Colour Solution (HNCS)

2-inch TFT rear display, 2.36M dots, tilts up to 90 degrees for waist-level shooting

Supports 2.4GHz and 5.8GHz wireless connection

USB-C port for charging, up to 5Gbps transmission rate

Dual UHS-II SD card slots

Hasselblad User Interface (HUI), easy to use and intuitive

Compatible with Phocus Mobile 2 for tethered capture, image editing, importing and exporting photos, and firmware updates

According to Hasselblad, the 907X Anniversary Edition Kit will be limited in quantity and is now available for pre-order. The Edition Kit has an MSRP of €15,500 / £13,900 / CNY¥ 117,000 / JPY¥1,958,000 including VAT and $15,100 excluding sales tax.