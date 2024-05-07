Featuring the classic V-series design ethos with intuitive, user-friendly functionality, exuding elegance, both in its aesthetic and control, according to Hasselblad, the new XCD 2,5/25V has arrived.

With a 20mm full-frame equivalent focal length and a maximum aperture of f/2,5, the new XCD 2,5/25V was designed for turning nocturnal cityscapes, starry skies, and indoor portraits into extraordinary captures.

The XCD 2,5/25V is the widest-angle lens in the Hasselblad XCD Versatile (V) series lenses. Its wide-angle focal length encompasses a wealth of scenic elements, providing photographers with ample space and composition. The f/2,5 large aperture, coupled with its excellent optical performance, ensures rich highlights and shadows are captured within every frame, even at dusk or after dark. Hasselblad stats hat this lens “was designed for turning nocturnal cityscapes, starry skies, and indoor portraits into extraordinary captures.”

The XCD 2,5/25V features an optical structure of thirteen elements in ten groups, including four aspherical elements and three ED elements, meeting the high-resolution requirements of 100-megapixel sensors. This ensures images are sharp and crisp from the centre to the edges while effectively suppressing chromatic dispersion.

According to Hasselblad, “the optical quality of the lens is also showcased by its robust close-up capabilities. With a 25cm minimum focusing distance and 1:5:8 magnification, its large aperture accentuates close ups, enhancing the expressiveness of subjects like gourmet dishes and flowers.”

Quickly switch between AF and MF

As part of the Hasselblad XCD V lens series, the design of the XCD 2,5/25V is known for integrating user-friendly functionality with elegance, in both its aesthetics and control. Enhancing the elegance is an engraved “V” insignia on the lens, with the “H” logo engraved on both the focus and control rings.

With a gentle push-pull of the focus ring, photographers can quickly switch between AF and MF modes. ‌In MF mode, intuitive scale marks on the lens keep focus distance and depth of field at a clear glance, enabling precise focus control. Functions such as aperture, shutter speed, ISO, and exposure compensation can be customised on the control ring, serving as an extension of the camera, allowing users to capture the perfect moment with ease.

The XCD 2,5/25V is equipped with a linear stepping motor and a smaller, lighter focusing lens group, providing a quick and responsive focusing experience when paired with Hasselblad X or V system cameras that support PDAF.

The lens adopts a large-diameter leaf shutter module with a shutter speed of up to 1/4000s. This enables both global shutter and flash synchronisation at all speeds.

The XCD 2,5/25V lens is priced at $3,699 USD / 4,199 EUR and is available to purchase online and at selected retail stores worldwide. For more information about the XCD 2,5/25V, visit www.hasselblad.com.