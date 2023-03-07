Hasselblad Heroines, the Swedish camera brand’s annual initiative that showcases ground-breaking female photographers, returns for its fifth year, and wants to try something different for this edition.

Do you know someone who has inspired you and want that person to be a Hasselblad Heroines? The company opens the nomination process to the whole world and wants to hear your voice.

Since 2019, Hasselblad Heroines has been shining the spotlight on women who are making an impact in photography. By showcasing their inspiring creations, challenges, and breakthroughs, the ultimate goal is to encourage the next generation of women to bring their creative vision to life.

The Hasselblad Heroines programme empowers talented women with the recognition they deserve while possibly inspiring a new career in the photography industry. Nomination is open to women at all stages of their creative journey – from those starting out to seasoned professionals – and prior use of Hasselblad cameras is not required.

For the first time in the programme’s history, the 2023 edition of Hasselblad Heroines begins with a public nomination process. The company says “we’re excited to try something different” and adds “We want you to nominate someone who has inspired you – whether it be a stranger, a fellow artist, or yourself.”

How to submit a nomination

The aim for the 2023 edition of the project is still the same: to uncover hidden talents that deserve the highest recognition. But to make the process more open Hasselblad wants the public to cast their vote. So, here are the essential questions: Do you know a female photographer who captures the world in a unique way? Do you believe that person could be yourself?

Once selected, the 2023 Hasselblad Heroines will then embark on a project to create new images for a global audience on the Hasselblad platform. Each will receive support from Hasselblad, including a camera and lenses as a loan to start their visual project. The winners will collaborate with Hasselblad to create a body of work that encapsulates their journey as a photographer and highlights their unique visual aesthetic. Throughout the year, the official Hasselblad website and social media accounts will showcase the works and stories of these Hasselblad Heroines.

Nominations for the 2023 Hasselblad Heroines will be accepted through mid-April, and the selected photographers will be revealed in June. To submit a nomination and see past Hasselblad Heroines, please visit the Hasselblad Heroines page on the official Hasselblad website.