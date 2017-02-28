Hasselblad: 4 new XCD lenses for the X1D

Compact format and high quality are features of the new four lenses Hasselblad introduced for its X1D camera. The XCD 120mm Macro lens is the first available from the new quartet.

by Jose Antunes February 28, 2017

Hasselblad: four new XCD lenses for the X1D

Photographers and videographers using the Hasselblad X1D will have a zoom and two fixed focal lengths available during 2017, extending the creative options of the camera. In 2018 Hasselblad expects to have a total of 19 lenses available.

The four new lenses announced by Hasselblad are the XCD 120mm Macro, the XCD 35-75mm zoom, XCD 65mm, and XCD 22mm wide angle. From the four, only the information for the macro lens is available, as it will be the first to arrive to the market, next June. As for the others, besides the focal length, there is not much information available to share, as Hasselblad indicates that detailed XCD specifications will be announced later this year.

Hasselblad will dedicate the next month to finish development of the lenses. The company says that “by the beginning of 2018, the X1D will have access to seven dedicated XCD lenses and all twelve HC/HCD lenses using the XH lens adapter.” The lenses extend the creative option available to the X1D camera users. The camera, launched in 2016, is the world’s first mirrorless digital medium format camera.

Hasselblad: four new XCD lenses for the X1D

Back to the first lens to become available, the 120mm f/3.5 lens brings together the compact format of the XCD range with the maximum optical quality across the frame with a flat image field. Providing a new versatility to the X1D user, the lens is suitable for both close-up work up to a 1:2 image scale, and also as a mid-range telephoto lens for portrait or other photography requiring a longer focal length. Auto or manual focusing goes from infinity to 1:2 without the need for extension tubes.

Like the other XCD lenses, XCD 120mm Macro lens has an integral central shutter offering a wide range of shutter speeds and full flash synchronisation up to 1/2000th second.

Hasselblad Product Manager, Ove Bengtson commented: “The XCD 120mm Macro lens complements the existing XCD dedicated autofocus lenses which were developed to support optical quality and portability. This is the first addition to the X1D range of lenses in 2017 and we are excited to launch more lenses later in the year.”


Jose Antunes

I am a writer and photographer living on the West Coast of Portugal, a place I tend to call the Atlantic Realm. An area of rugged cliffs and sandy beaches overlooking the sea, a coastal area sitting between the Atlantic Ocean waves and hills and forests with some of the most magical palaces, castles and prehistorical sites for you to visit and photograph. Little hamlets, vast fields, inviting you to a contemplative state of mind. That’s where I live, and the landscape surely makes you what you are.

