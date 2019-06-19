Hasselblad introduces the evolved X1D II 50C camera, along with a XCD 35-75 zoom lens, Phocus Mobile 2, and reveals details of the upcoming CFV II 50C digital back and 907X camera body.

The X1D II 50C camera from Hasselblad is, one can say, a Mark II of the model with which the company introduced the world’s first mirrorless medium format digital camera. The new model continues to challenge users to take medium format outside of the studio, and Hasselblad says that this model further optimizes the X System for a wider audience of creatives. Having listened to user feedback and improved upon the first generation with enhanced electronics for a quicker and more intuitive medium format experience, Hasselblad keeps the original promise: offer users the most portable and lightweight digital medium format camera.

Developing upon the first generation of the X System, the X1D II 50C’s upgraded electronic platform includes a higher resolution 3.6-inch 2.36-million-dot touch display, which is physically the largest LCD display currently available on a digital medium format camera. Additionally, the X1D II 50C features a higher resolution enhanced OLED electronic viewfinder (EVF) with 3.69-million dots and a high magnification of 0.87x, letting you see the bigger picture. The much higher resolution of the rear display screen (1024×768) gives a more vivid, true to life image viewing experience, says Hasselblad.

Faster refresh, reduced lag

The X1D II 50C’s live view features a faster refresh rate, reduced shutter lag and black out time between frames, an improved continuous capture rate, and a startup time cut almost in half from the first generation. Building upon the highly-intuitive Hasselblad User Interface (HUI) of the previous model, further refinements have been made to the X1D II 50C to improve the camera’s handling experience, including the ability to access the menu system when looking in the EVF, giving greater usability in the sunniest conditions.

Enabling an even more portable medium format workflow, Hasselblad’s post production solutions now include the new Phocus Mobile 2. Connected via USB-C and Wi-Fi, photographers can transfer RAW and full quality JPEG files directly from the X1D II 50C and edit RAW images on their iPad Pro or iPad Air (2019) while out on the field.

The best zoom lens now available

The new camera is introduced with a new lens, eagerly waited, the XCD 3,5-4,5/35-75 Zoom. Delivering, says Hasselblad, the “same superb image quality from edge-to-edge as the XCD prime lenses”, this compact mid-range zoom covers moderate wide angle to short telephoto focal lengths. Its internal focusing keeps the lens’ dimensions constant, delivers quick autofocus and additionally keeps the overall weight down. Like the rest of the XCD lens range, the XCD 35-75 features an integral central lens shutter, offering exposure times from 68 minutes to 1/2000s with full flash synchronisation throughout.

Ideal for shooting anything from wide angle landscapes to portrait images, this lens is perfect for photographers who are looking to keep the amount of equipment they carry when travelling to a minimum but don’t want to compromise on image quality. “This really is the best lens Hasselblad has developed – its performance is extremely high, competing with our prime lenses. I can even go as far to say that it’s probably the best zoom lens currently available on the market,” says Per Nordlund, Hasselblad Lead Optical Designer.

A new digital back for the V System

Hasselblad also announced the development of the modernised CFV II 50C digital back and the brand new 907X camera body, which together will connect Hasselblad’s photographic history into one system. The CFV II 50C digital back, which will have a 50-megapixel CMOS sensor (43.8 x 32.9 mm), will enable use with most V System cameras made from 1957 and onwards in addition to third party technical or view cameras. Improving upon the user experience of the previous generations, the CFV II 50C will feature a brilliant tilt screen with full touch support and Hasselblad’s renowned user interface for settings, image review, and menu navigation.

Users of previous CFV digital backs will appreciate a new fully-integrated battery, the same used on the X System, which will reduce overall size and with the option to recharge in-camera via the USB-C port. Combining its iconic aesthetics with modern technology, the CFV II 50C gives a nod to Hasselblad’s history combined with the brand’s world-renowned image quality.

The Hasselblad 907X

Coupling the CFV II 50C with Hasselblad’s smallest medium format camera body ever, the 907X, creates a highly compact package. This combination will offer a truly distinct photographic experience, including the classic waist-level shooting style of the V System enabled by the CFV II 50C’s tilt screen. With the 907X, the photographer will gain access to all of the high-quality X System Lenses in addition to a vast range of Hasselblad optics via adapters, including the H System, V System, and XPan Lenses. In addition, the 907X will enable compatibility with a wide range of third-party adapters and lenses. Planned accessories to complement the combination include the 907X Control Grip and 907X External Optical Viewfinder.

The X1D II 50C has an MSRP of $ 5750 and will be available for delivery in July 2019, with pre-orders accepted now. The XCD 3,5-4,5/35-75 Zoom Lens has an MSRP of $ 5175. Estimated delivery in October 2019. Phocus Mobile 2 can be downloaded free of charge by Hasselblad users starting in July 2019. The CFV II 50C and 907X product information details, including pricing and availability, will be announced later in the year.

