Aware that owning a Hasselblad is a significant investment for anyone, Hasselblad created a global online service for anyone to book Hasselblad cameras and lenses for a selected period of time.

Photographers and videographers are used, specially in certain countries, to the presence of services that rent equipment, making it possible for many professionals to use equipment that otherwise they would not be able to touch. Hasselblad has decided to offer a similar service, creating a new way for users to experience and take advantage of Hasselblad medium format technology. It’s an interesting solution which, I believe, will work both ways: allow people to try a Hasselblad, and give Hassleblad more potential clients/users in the long run.

“Owning a Hasselblad medium format camera system is a significant investment even for a successful high-paid photographer,” said Bronius Rudnickas, Hasselblad Marketing Manager.

“Consequently, many professional photographers and enthusiasts haven’t had the opportunity to see what they’re able to create with Hasselblad’s medium format technology. The ‘Rent a Hasselblad’ program is designed to change that and we’re looking forward to seeing what photographers are able to produce having easier access to our photographic tools.”

‘Rent a Hasselblad’ is a global online service to book Hasselblad cameras and lenses for a selected period of time based on a photographer’s need to use the camera. Whether renting a Hasselblad system for a specific photo shoot, booking a camera to try it out before making up their mind to purchase, or reserving gear to pick up and use at their next travel destination, the rental service will give photographers more freedom and higher accessibility to Hasselblad systems.

At its launch, customers can book the world’s first mirrorless medium format camera, the X1D-50c, and choose from a selection of XCD lenses at around 40 rental pick-up locations across the globe. Plans are already underway to grow the ‘Rent a Hasselblad’ service by increasing both the number of rental locations and expanding the selection of Hasselblad camera models at certain locations.

Furthermore, as a convenient online service with global coverage and reasonable rental fees, ‘Rent a Hasselblad’ offers photographers the possibility to offset rental cost against the purchase price if they then decide to make an investment in the Hasselblad camera system afterwards.

For more information about the ‘Rent a Hasselblad’ booking system follow the link to the special page on the company’s website.

