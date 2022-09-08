Fujifilm announced a series of new products at its X Summit, which this year is called “NYC”. One of the new products announced was the FUJINON GF20-35mmF4 R WR.

FUJIFILM North America Corporation announced the launch of FUJINON GF20-35mm F4 R WR lens, a compact and lightweight, ultra wide-angle zoom lens for GFX System cameras.

It’s a lens for those aiming to expand horizons. The GF20-35mm F4 R WR’s focal length ranges from the ultra wide-angle (UWA) at 20mm to the wide-angle at 35mm (equivalent to 16mm – 28mm in the 35mm format). With the UWA coverage, the lens can freeze information-dense subject matters such as a wide landscape or cityscape with precise details in high resolution, powered by the large-format sensor in the GFX System. For those not sure, Fujifilm’s GFX System products incorporate a large-format sensor that measures 55mm diagonally (43.8mm x 32.9mm) and is approximately 1.7 times larger than a 35mm full-frame sensor.

“Photographers will be able to expand creative horizons with what is now our widest GF lens, with numerous options to beautifully freeze every detail in landscape, travel and architecture photography. It also has the added convenience of a constant F4 maximum aperture throughout its focal range, which ensures exposure consistency and fast, accurate autofocusing regardless of the focal length,” said Victor Ha, vice president of the Electronic Imaging and Optical Device Divisions, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “Unlike traditional large-format photography gear which is heavy and bulky, the compact and lightweight design of GF20-35mm F4 R WR enables mobility for photographers on-the-go.”

Edge-to-edge sharpness

Here is some more information about the new lens as shared by the company:

Main product features:

UWA zoom lens offering premium image quality

The optical construction of GF20-35mm F4 R WR comprises 14 elements in ten groups, including three aspherical, one ED aspherical and three ED elements, for effective control of distortion and chromatic aberration. With these elements, the lens delivers high-resolution images of up to 100-megapixels with edge-to-edge sharpness at all focal lengths and aperture settings. The optical quality is further ensured through Fujifilm’s unique, Nano GI coating technology, which cuts down reflected light to minimize ghosting and flare, boosting sharpness, color and detail.

Compact design that brings mobility to large format equipment

Measuring just 4.4 inches (112.5mm) and weighing 25.6 oz. (725g), GF20-35mm F4 R LM WR has the filter thread size of 82mm despite being an UWA zoom lens, which allows photographers the versatility of choosing a variety of filters when creating landscape images. In addition, GF20-35mmF4 R WR uses an internal zoom mechanism, so its physical length and weight remain constant at every focal length.

A total of four aspherical elements are used in each of the lens groups to optimize the overall number of elements and their configuration, thus efficiently correcting aberrations to maintain advanced image quality while keeping the compact form factor. The concave lens surface of strong curvature, typically seen in UWA lenses, is applied with a specialized coating with even thickness to minimize ghosting.

As part of the design construction, magnesium alloy is used for components around the lens mount to make it lightweight and robust at the same time.

Rugged design for all conditions

Like all FUJIFILM G Mount lenses, GF20-35mm F4 R WR features a weather-resistant design with 12 sealed points protecting the lens from dust and moisture, while also keeping it functioning in temperatures as low as 14°F (-10°C). The front lens element is applied with fluorine coating to repel water, fingerprints and other marks.

Pricing and Availability

GF20-35mm F4 R WR is expected to be available in early October 2022, at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $2,499.95 USD and $3,200 CDN.

Follow the link for more information about the new FUJINON GF20-35mmF4 R WR. if you want to know more about the new Fujifilm X-H2 with a 40.2MP X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor also announced today, follow the link to the news here at ProVideo Coalition.