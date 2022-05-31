ARRI isn’t the only one introducing a new camera today. A lightly-edited press release follows…

Valhalla, N.Y., May 31, 2022 – FUJIFILM North America Corporation today announced the launch of its next flagship X Series mirrorless digital camera, FUJIFILM X-H2S. The most advanced X Series mirrorless camera yet, X-H2S includes advanced features for both still photography and video. It is also the first APS-C digital camera of its kind to feature Fujifilm’s 26.16MP X-Trans™ CMOS 5 HS imaging sensor, a stacked, back-side illuminated imaging sensor with a signal reading speed up to four times faster than Fujifilm’s previous X-Trans™ CMOS 4.

X-Trans™ CMOS 5, combined with the newly minted X-Processor 5 (which doubles the camera’s processing power compared to X-Processor 4), greatly enhances overall image fidelity at lower ISOs and reduces noise at higher ISOs. Subject-detection AF, which maximizes the tracking speed and accuracy of moving subjects is now made possible through the incorporation of an AI processor. For video, X-Processor 5 enables the recording of 10-bit 4:2:2 video in resolutions up to 6.2K/30P and frame rates as fast as 4K/120P and FHD/240p. Support for professional codecs, like Apple ProRes HQ / Pro Res 422 / Pro Res LT, provide incredible flexibility within post-production workflows, while also minimizing power consumption, thereby extending the camera’s maximum video recording time up to 240 minutes.

Main Features

● Dramatically evolved autofocus (AF) performance: X-H2S’s high number of AF calculations performed per second improves overall AF accuracy and facilitates subject-detection AF. Developed with Deep Learning technology, subject-detection AF implements an advanced prediction algorithm to enhance the performance of Zone AF, by refining the camera’s ability to track moving subjects in low-contrast environments. Subject detection and tracking has also been expanded from the human face and eyes to now include animals, birds, cars, motorcycles, bicycles, airplanes and trains. X-H2S keeps targeted subjects consistently in focus, allowing users to concentrate on framing and critical image-making opportunities.

● Exceptional video performance: X-H2S digital camera supports internal recording of 4:2:2, 10-bit Apple ProRes HQ / ProRes 422 / ProRes LT and ProRes 422 Proxy at resolutions of up to 6.2K/30P and 4:2:2, 10-bit h.265 video in frame rates as fast as 4K/120P and FHD/240p. The sensor’s readout speed of 1/180 second when recording video further assists in minimizing rolling shutter effects on moving subjects, or when the camera itself is moving. A heat-dissipating design brings the 4K/60P continuous video recording time to approximately 240 minutes, while the optional FAN-001 cooling fan accessory assists with maintaining similar levels of performance in high-temperature conditions.

● Significant flexibility for external recording: X-H2S is the first X Series digital camera to contain F-Log2, which provides a dynamic range of up to 14+ stops, allowing for more creative possibilities both in production and post-production workflows.

Additional Features

● Best subject tracking in X Series history: X-H2S controls phase-detection pixels independently from image display when in burst mode. This triples the number of calculations in phase detection from the acclaimed FUJIFILM X-T4 and enables high-speed focusing even during high-speed continuous shooting.

● X-H2S’s electronic viewfinder uses a high-resolution, 5.76-million-dot panel with a magnification of 0.8x. With a frame rate of approximately 120fps, the smooth viewfinder offers stellar visibility as a result of strong suppression of parallax and distortion (which commonly occurs when an eye position becomes displaced while using the viewfinder), thereby enabling accurate subject tracking.

● The camera features an all-new five-axis, in-body image stabilization mechanism, which offers up to 7 stops of image stabilization. Users can comfortably choose to operate the camera handheld in active environments (e.g., sports) or in low-light conditions (e.g., nightscape).

● The camera features dual memory card slots supporting one CFexpressTM Type B and one SD card5. Users can draw out the full potential of X-H2S’s fast, continuous image-making and video performance with the high-speed data processing performance of CFexpressTM Type B memory cards.

X-H2S Accessories

Several new accessories are also being introduced to complement the launch of X-H2S. These optional accessories include a vertical battery grip, a wired/wireless file transmitter / battery grip, a snap-on cooling fan for increased recording times, and a protective port cover kit.

Pricing and Availability:

FUJIFILM X-2HS mirrorless digital camera: Available in early July 2022 at the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $2,499 USD and $3,200 CAD.

VG-XH Vertical Battery Grip: Available early July 2022 at a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $399 USD and $515 CAD.

FT-XH File Transmitter: Available in September 2022 at a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $999 USD and $1,280 CAD.

FAN-001 Cooling Fan: Available early July 2022 at a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $199 USD and $260 CAD.

CVR–XH Cover Kit: Available early July 2022 at a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $19.99 USD and $26 CAD.

For more information about X-H2S and its accessories, please visit https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/products/cameras/x-h2s/.