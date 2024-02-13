Fujifilm and Decentralized Pictures announce the 2024 / 2025 Fujifilm Aspiring Filmmakers Award Series to enable and empower filmmakers to tell their stories by giving them the opportunity to win gear.

Through the Decentralized Pictures platform, aspiring filmmakers in the United States can win FUJIFILM digital cameras with lens kit products to bring their ideas to life.

The award now announced will be split into two phases. The first phase will consist of quarterly awards that run over the calendar year of 2024. The second phase will be launched in 2025. With a total of $30,000 in prizes for entire program, the 2024 / 2025 Fujifilm Aspiring Filmmakers Award Series is open to U.S.-resident filmmakers, who will be invited to submit proposals on the Decentralized Pictures (DCP) platform, where the quarterly awards will be hosted. DCP’s community of film fans and enthusiasts will have the opportunity to vote to choose filmmakers who will be awarded FUJIFILM digital cameras with lens kit products, as well as production support and mentorship.

Filmmakers participating have to create three- to five-minute short films based on a creative prompt unique to each quarter in 2024. DCP community members will then be invited to rate the submissions using evaluation metrics such as story, aesthetics, character development, and more.

Three filmmakers will be selected at the end of each quarter in 2024 to receive a Fujifilm Aspiring Filmmakers Phase One Award, which will consist of a FUJIFILM digital camera and lens kit with an approximate retail value up to $2,500, provided by Fujifilm (total ARV of quarterly prizes is up to $7,500, $30,000 for entire program). Filmmakers who wish to take part are invited to make their first quarter qualifying short film submissions now. Entry and eligibility requirements and limitations apply. Quarterly deadlines, submission requirements, and complete program rules can be found on the DCP platform.

Fujifilm Aspiring Filmmakers Award Series, Phase Two (2025): In Spring 2025, the 12 Phase One Award projects will be entered into a second creative award on the DCP platform to be rated by the DCP community. The three top rated projects from these 12 total entries will be announced as finalists, from which Fujifilm will select one project to receive a further USD $5,000 cash award to bring the proposal to life using the FUJIFILM digital camera and lens equipment received in Phase One.

The 2025 Phase Two Award recipient, as well as other short films created using the FUJIFILM digital camera with lens kits provided to the quarterly 2024 winners of Phase One, will be eligible to be considered for promotional support of their short film creations from Fujifilm and DCP.

“Our commitment to supporting the journeys of emerging creatives is what makes this collaboration with Decentralized Pictures a great fit,” said Victor Ha, vice president, Electronic Imaging and Optical Device Divisions, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “Their community of passionate, engaged creatives aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing opportunities and experiences to those entering and progressing in the field.”

“Fujifilm is synonymous with iconic imagery,” said Michael Musante, the co-founder of DCP and the VP of Production at Francis Ford Coppola’s American Zoetrope. “We’re thrilled to launch this award series with a partner that shares our dedication to championing aspiring filmmakers, and excited to see which projects our community chooses to support on the DCP platform.”

For more information or to submit an entry, visit the submission portal on the DCP platform.