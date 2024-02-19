Pronounced the “X-100-Six,” the next generation of the FUJIFILM favorite is for the next generation of creators

FUJIFILM X100V rocked the photography world and creatively shifted the TikTok sphere. The fixed lens favorite managed to celebrate film looks and digital photography at the same time. PVC’s Kenny McMillan called it “the best camera you can get for day-to-day photography.” As creator Sawyer Hartman shared in his review, the unit made “photography fun again” while capturing authentic moments. This is what we strive for in our tools: a beautiful and fun-filled experience that unlocks us creatively and empowers our storytelling.

Well, X100V has a successor: the brand new FUJIFILM X100VI (pronounced “X-one hundred-Six”). The new camera is video-friendly with 6.2K/30p and 4K 60p options, boasts a 40.2MP sensor (APS-C), includes a 4-stop internal ND filter, and features 5-axis in-body image stabilization (IBIS), all alongside FUJIFILM’s famous Film Simluations. Frame.io’s Camera to Cloud feature is integrated directly into the camera, like X-H2, X-H2S, and GF100 II; an accessory is not required.

“The viral popularity of our X100 Series cameras has shown us time and time again that making images is as tactile as it is technical,” said Victor Ha, Vice President, FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Electronic Imaging Division (shared through a press release). “X100VI continues this tradition by bringing our most advanced imaging technology to an image-making experience that feels organic and familiar to creatives of all levels.”

The fixed lens is the same focal length as the prior V (“Vee”) model: a 23mm F2.0 offering which behaves like a 35mm lens with the crop sensor. A new REALA ACE emulation mode has been added to this camera as well, extending the number of film emulations to 20; the looks of which have been widely shared, celebrated, and beloved by content creators.

In addition, to celebrate the 90th Anniversary of FUJIFILM, 1,934 limited edition versions of X100VI will also be available, with unique packaging and a camera strap.

With the video upgrades, I’m sure we can look forward to a huge new wave of social content that showcase the FUJIFILM emulations; mini cinematic achievements, if you will. This camera should unleash new energy with FUJIFILM creators eager to capture their world through film looks through media…as long as they are able to get their hands on a unit. The X100V, while being one of the most popular cameras of the last few years, is also one of the hardest to get: X100V is still currently listed as back-ordered at B&H, Adorama, Samy’s Camera, and Best Buy.

X100VI is an enticing and intriguing unit especially for me, someone who started with analog film and vintage lenses but wants to apply unique vintage looks in a budget-friendly way (aka without film and development costs) with predictability and speed. We’ve somehow managed to combine nostalgia and proliferation at the same time as possibility, storytelling, whimsy, and wistfulness. That seems magical. The ability to engage your personal brand and creative identity and to play with what defines a scene and what defines you as a creator, all alongside an homage to the history of photography, is a special environment. Let us hope, as McMillan shared in his X100V review, that “this camera just wants you to take it with you and shoot with it.” This camera is statement, not just in its retro look and feel, but for you as a creator.

Cost:

FUJIFILM X100VI will have a suggested retail price of $1599.95 and is anticipated to be available from FUJIFILM dealers in early March 2024.

The Limited Edition FUJIFILM X100VI will retail for $1999.95

Full Specs and Details:

23mm F2.0 Fixed Lens

40.2 megapixel APS-C sensor

6.2K/30p and 4K/60p video. AF function available. F-Log available

5-axis in-body image stabilization

ISO 125 now available natively (ISO Range 125-12,800)

UHS-I SD card slot

4-Stop Internal ND Filter

45 degree tilt LCD monitor

20 Film Simulation Modes (new REALA ACE mode offered)

Frame.io’s Camera to Cloud Integration

FUJIFILM conversion lenses available

More information and media is available at FUJIFILM’s website.