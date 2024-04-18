Creamsource had the huge Vortex24 as one of the highlights of its presence at the NAB 2024 show. It’s a light for when you need the extra ‘oomph’.

The video interview with Timothy Buff starts with Kenny McMillan saying “I’ve said for years the Vortexes are some of the best in that form factor” and it goes from there to reveal the Vortex24, which packs three times the punch of the Vortex8, while maintaining the IP65 rating and trusted build quality Creamsource is known for. But there is also time to look at the other products and talk about working under freezing conditions.