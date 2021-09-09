Launched one year ago, the Vortex8 is a 650W high power 2’x1’ RGBW LED panel with CCT ranging from 2200K to 15000K and is the flagship first product in the Creamsource Vortex lighting series.

Creamsource announced a competition to celebrate the one-year anniversary of its flagship cinema LED, the Vortex8. The best on-set practical joke could win up to 10 Vortex8 high-end cinema LEDs.

Developers of artisan-quality cinema lighting for more than 15 years, Creamsource announced a competition to celebrate the one-year anniversary of its flagship cinema LED, the Vortex8, in which the winner has a chance to win up to 10 Vortex8 units, a value of $50,000 with a total prize pool of up to $85,000. In a departure from the expected, Creamsource is putting out an open call for the funniest on-set prank for this competition. To enter, Participants must submit a video recording of a SAFE, light-hearted, and hilarious prank with on-set colleagues via Instagram. Creamsource will reward the winner(s) with its coveted Vortex8 650W high-power 2’x1’ LED. One note before you go to shoot your movie: rules and regulations apply, so you should read them first!

“It’s been a tough year and then some; we just want people to have some good-spirited fun with this competition,” says Creamsource CEO Tama Berkeljon. “We’re a company that loves to laugh and play pranks so we thought – let’s invite the community to join in on that! We wanted to celebrate the one year anniversary of the Vortex8 launch by hooking artists up with gear but we had to do it a completely out-of-the-box Creamsource way.”

More pranks, more prizes

Creamsource is raising the stakes and giving away more Vortex8 units to the winner(s) in relation to the total number of contest entries – so be sure to share with your network! What this means is that the more people that enter, the more Vortex8 units are given away. Here’s the breakdown:

= 1st place winner gets 5x Vortex8; 2nd place gets 2x Vortex8; 3rd place gets 1x Vortex8 250 Entries = 1st place winner gets 10x Vortex8; 2nd place gets 5x Vortex8; 3rd place gets 2x Vortex8

According to Creamsource, the person on the other end of the winning prank will receive some Creamsource swag and other goodies for being a good sport.

Rules of engagement

To enter, post your prank video on Instagram and hashtag #Vortexprank, tag @creamsource and also tag two friends. To be considered eligible, participants must be aged 18 years or over and work in the film or television industry in some capacity or be a film student. Contest is now open and entries close on October 31, 2021 at 11:59pm GMT. Winner(s) will be announced in November.

Judging will be conducted by a to-be-announced panel of A-list industry luminaries, tune in on Instagram early September to find out who they are.

Here are the rules of engagement as defined by Creamsource and good sense:

Don’t do anything illegal, or encourage anyone else to participate in illegal activities. Do NOT do anything that can harm anyone, or damage their property. Do not do anything that is against, or outside of the terms of your employment. Basic common sense ‘Should’ apply at all times, but is NOT required for all entries. If the rules are broken your entry will be disqualified. You will be contacted by a Creamsource team member notifying you of disqualification. All parties involved must consent to the content of the video before submission. All content must be submitted gives Creamsource full rights for distribution on all platforms. I.e. reposts. Participants that enter must follow Creamsource on Instagram All entries close on October 31st, 2021 unless extended by Creamsource. All entries must adhere to the Terms and Conditions of this competition.

Full competition terms, conditions and judging criteria can be found here.