Developers of artisan quality cinema lighting for more than 15 years, Creamsource is back with its new Vortex lighting system with the flagship Vortex8, an extremely versatile lighting system.

Easily disinfected after use, as it is IP65-rated water resistant, the new Vortex8 from Creamsource is a 650W high power LED in a 2’x1’ form factor for productions of all sizes.

In 2004, Creamsource designed and built one of the first large-scale high-power LED installations used in the film industry for the production of director George Miller’s Happy Feet with 60 fixtures providing 6kW of reliable LED light for motion capture. From the very beginning, the team says, “we set our sights on designing gear that not only solved film and television industry problems, but also advanced the cause. In other words, gear that could do more and be better than what already existed.”

Passionate people with a love for great design, Creamsource continues to show that to this day nothing has changed, as the company continues “to pioneer new solutions for the industry”, one of them just making news: the new Vortex lighting system with the flagship Vortex8, a 650W high power LED in a 2’x1’ form factor.



Built, says the company, “with elegance and durability in mind, the Vortex8 features world-class engineering, combining diverse production methods from precision-machined extrusions and high-strength die casting to leading-edge technopolymer components and aerospace-grade sealing technologies.” Crafted to produce a narrow beam angle and high light output, its punchiness and colour science enable real-to-life reproduction of skin tones and colours while covering more area with fewer units, claims Creamsource.

Vortex8, an IP65-rated water-resistant fixture

With outstanding connectivity and extensive expandable wireless options, Vortex8 ships with LumenRadio built-in and supports Ethernet, Bluetooth, TimoTwo, 5 Pin DMX, Wifi, USB type-A and Creamsource Accessory port. Because it features a built-in power supply, it simplifies rigging and cabling for smaller crews, an important feature as production budgets and the actual pandemic point to less people on set.

In fact, due to the way it was designed, the Vortex8 is an IP65-rated water-resistant fixture, meaning it can be disinfected unlike any other fixture. This water-resistant cinema lighting fixture is the first product introduction in an all-new lighting system that brings a new level of creative control to productions of all sizes; phenomenal intensity that can easily be dialed back, softened and shaped for the ultimate beauty shots or alternatively thrown great distances as required.

“When you need to light large areas, you may have tens to hundreds of fixtures and costs can quickly climb as higher illumination levels or larger coverages are required,” comments Creamsource CEO, Tama Berkeljon. “In terms of dollars per watt, the narrow beam angle of the Vortex8 and the high wattage design is able to cover more area with fewer units. Its narrow source is concentrated with a precision lens array natively providing a 20° beam angle. This yields a blistering 13,900lux at 3m/9ft in 5600K and a dollar per watt ratio of $7.69 per watt making it a high value, extremely versatile lighting system. Its performance value is further enhanced with our unique five-year extended warranty program, adding an incredibly accessible lighting solution to the creative tools of gaffers and cinematographers.”

A brand new, intuitive user interface

The Vortex8 panel design effortlessly goes from punchy to soft light, allowing users to bring the fixture closer to the subject without the loss of space. Berkeljon explains, “Point sources are great but they require more room for diffusion, whereas a panel design like Vortex8 is already spread out so you can get it closer to your subject and diffuse it right there and still use it in tight spots where other fixtures would have an overly deep footprint.“

Conversely, adds Berkeljon, “the Vortex8 can be used where more throw is required than a traditional soft source alone could provide, but a panel format is still desirable from a rigging and usability perspective. For instance, where a larger array needs to be constructed, panels are great because the gaps between the units can be quite small, and less diffusion is required to create homogenous but powerful coverage.”

A versatile 2’x1’ RGBW system with CCT ranging from 2200K to 15000K, the Vortex8 can be used as a hard punch light to bounce or push through diffusion, or as a creamy soft light with the Creamsource Dome or DoPChoice Snapbag. For even greater lighting design versatility, the Vortex8 macro-level controls let users manipulate up to 8 individual zones. Effects and colour gels are built into the latest CreamOS architecture in addition to a range of new features wrapped into a brand new, intuitive user interface.

A wider range of contrast options

Rigging of the Vortex8 is accentuated by the novel eight-point attachment system, allowing a multitude of safe and unique rigging configurations. The absence of traditional external antennas in favour of an all-new internal design limits loss or breakage to gaffers and rental houses alike, improving uptime and rental yield. With the increasing sophistication of digital cinema cameras, the new Vortex8 is the ideal lighting companion for a digital film set where premium performance is key to producing memorable quality images.

Berkeljon concludes, “With a source like The Vortex8 you have access to a wider range of contrast options and you’ll be able to find the contrast and colour range that’s appropriate for the scene. Whether shooting black and white neg, Colour Film or Rec2020, Vortex8 provides the ability to manipulate the scene in new and profound ways, allowing more room for deeply engaging, emotion-aligned storytelling.”

The Vortex8 will begin shipping Autumn 2020 for $4999 USD. Pre-ordering for Vortex8 is available immediately for customers to reserve a place in the order queue, says the company. For more information, visit the completely redesigned Creamsource website.