Entries up to 25 minutes long can be submitted to the new short film festival “From Minutes to Movies ShortFest,” and should embody the thematic perspective of stories that inspire human achievement and celebrate inclusivity.

Submissions for the festival are open July 9 – August 25 and participation is free. Although this is a short film festival, entries can be up to 25 minutes long, with no restrictions on genre. All original content within an entry must have been filmed within the past two years. “From Minutes to Movies ShortFest” a social-first, short-film festival aims to provides an opportunity and platform for filmmakers and creators looking to cross over into longer formats and reach new audiences.

“Imagine has always believed that great stories are all around us and the next generation of filmmakers are more likely to be discovered on social platforms than anywhere else,” said Imagine Brands, IP & Partnerships President Marc Gilbar. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Adobe to create new pathways for storytellers to find and grow their audience perhaps even on the big screen.”

The “From Minutes to Movies ShortFest” was created to support and amplify ambitious, rising filmmakers – and provide the vital resources needed to help them connect with and inspire audiences. The collaboration brings together Adobe, offering access to Creative Cloud tools such as Premiere Pro, Photoshop , After Effects and Adobe Express, along with mentorships to unleash filmmakers’ creative potential; Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment, serving as industry advisors who will help creators expand their stories into longer formats; and The Film Zone, providing a platform and visibility with its 2.8M+ social community of film lovers and creators who celebrate film and creativity.

Film to be screened at Adobe MAX

“Everyone deserves the opportunity to create and to express themselves, and we believe it’s our responsibility to give diverse voices a greater platform to tell their stories and reach their full potential,” said Heather Freeland, Chief Brand Officer at Adobe. “The ‘From Minutes to Movies ShortFest’ will give creators and filmmakers the springboard to launch into the next phase of their careers through greater visibility and mentorship – and we cannot wait to be inspired and learn from the next generation of storytellers out there.

The top 10 entries will be shared with the @TheFilmZone, @ImagineEntertinment and @Adobe communities on Instagram. The winner will be determined by a panel of judges including creative executives from Imagine Entertainment, Adobe and The Film Zone, and will receive the opportunity to have their short taken through the development process with Imagine Entertainment. Imagine will help the winning filmmaker develop their short into a full-length feature, documentary or TV show and help the filmmaker pursue financing and worldwide distribution.

According to the organizers, the winner will also receive cash prizes, mentorship from Imagine Entertainment executives, access to Adobe tools, and all-expenses-paid trip to attend Adobe MAX, Adobe’s creativity conference in Miami Beach (October 14-16), where their film will be screened for attendees.

“As a community of film lovers and creators ourselves, being able to shape and nurture talent with the likes of Imagine Entertainment and Adobe is monumental,” said Christian Dwarica, The Film Zone Founder. “We have a passionate following of over 2.8 million individuals and we can’t wait to elevate this next generation of talented filmmakers and creatives.”

For more information and to apply, visit www.FromMinutesToMovies.com.