The SXSW Film Festival is back as an in-person event although some of the program can be followed online. Discover what’s new for the 2022 edition, both in Austin and online.

For nine days in March, creatives of all stripes gather for the acclaimed SXSW Film Festival program, announced as an unparalleled experience at the forefront of discovery, creativity, and innovation.

Returning to Austin, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the 2022 SXSW Conference is the place to be if you want to know what’s new in terms of media and entertainment. Running concurrently with the SXSW Conference, Music and Comedy Festivals, the Film festival gives attendees the opportunity to connect with a wide array of industry experts, making the Film Festival an unparalleled experience at the forefront of discovery, creativity, and innovation. The event starts today, March 11, and runs until March 19, 2022, in Austin, Texas.

The SXSW Film Festival celebrates raw innovation and emerging talent from behind and in front of the camera. Featuring provocative dramas, documentaries, comedies, genre standouts and more, the festival is known for its high caliber and diverse program and its smart, enthusiastic audiences. SXSW provides the game-changing buzz every filmmaker dreams about for the premiere of their feature film, short, episodic, or XR project.

2022 SXSW Opening night

To kick things off for the 2022 SXSW Film Festival, the Opening Night Film will be the World Premiere of Everything Everywhere All At Once directed by Daniels on March 11. For the grand finale of nine exciting days of screenings, the Closing Night Headliner will be FX’s Atlanta Season 3 Premiere directed by Hiro Murai on March 19.

The entire 2022 film lineup across all screening categories includes, according to the organizers, “99 Features including 76 World Premieres, 4 International Premieres, 4 North American Premieres, 2 U.S. Premieres, 13 Texas Premieres, and 111 Short Films. Plus, 24 Music Videos, 11 Episodic Premieres, 6 Episodic Pilots, 29 XR Experience projects (formerly Virtual Cinema), and 19 Title Design entries.”

Following the experience from the last couple of years, with events going virtual, for 2022 SXSW, registrants will be able to enjoy SXSW Film Festival screenings online. All SXSW Badges gain access to SXSW Online, the festival’s digital event component which includes live streamed content from Conference sessions to the iconic film and music festivals as well as unique networking opportunities. Those interested in watching SXSW Online Screenings should read the complete guide on how to watch a film published by the organizer and note that some SXSW Online Screenings have limited capacity and require RSVP. Furthermore, RSVP to SXSW Online Screenings are only available to Platinum, Film, Music, Interactive Badgeholders and SXSW Online Pass holders. Single tickets are not available for Online Screenings.

One more important note if you opt for watching films online: for 2022 SXSW Online Screenings, certain film content may be geo-blocked due to rights and the distributor’s discretion.