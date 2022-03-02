A recognized name in professional optics, ZEISS will be at SXSW 2022 to display its hallmark line of motion picture lenses and promote events during the show, including the ZEISS Cinematography Award.

South by Southwest Creative Industries Expo returns as in-person event, and the ZEISS Cinematography Team will be attending. Find them in Booth 433, at the Austin Convention Center, March 13-16.

ZEISS Cinema Americas will be attending and supporting this year’s South by Southwest Creative Industries Expo, the first in-person in three years, and the ZEISS Cinematography Team will be at the show previewing new tech at their exhibit booth, presenting a panel discussion with SXSW film finalists, sponsorship of the ZEISS Cinematography Award, and hosting a let-your-hair down networking party at a local watering hole.

ZEISS will display its hallmark line of motion picture lenses including Supreme Prime, Supreme Prime Radiance, Cinema Zoom lenses and more in Booth 433. Attendees will have the opportunity to pose questions about the award-winning glass which was used on several of the films screening at the conference.

Visitors can talk one on one with the ZEISS Cinema team, including renowned lens experts Snehel Patel, Anna Schmidt and David Warner. A top authority on the growing field of lens metadata, Patel will discuss the current state of the art and hint at what’s upcoming from ZEISS to enhance workflow from acquisition through post and effects work.

According to the organizers of the show, all credentialed SXSW participants, including registrants and wristband holders, will be required to provide proof of a completed primary vaccination series against Covid-19 or a recent negative Covid-19 test in order to collect and maintain their credentials. SXSW will accept all vaccines approved by the CDC for travel to the US. Attendees are highly encouraged to receive a booster vaccination, if eligible.

ZEISS Cinematography Award

Here is some more information about ZEISS’s participation, as shared by the company:

On Sunday afternoon at 4:00 pm attendees are invited to join Snehel Patel and select SXSW filmmakers for the annual ZEISS Talking Cinematography panel, live this year. Guest cinematographers and their selected films include: Greta Zozula for Soft & Quiet, Dustin Supencheck for Hypochondriac, Rachel Clark for Pirates, and more. Panelists will be ready to candidly discuss their SXSW official film selections in terms of their work process and how they realized their vision. Audience members are encouraged to join in with questions for the panelists.

Also on Sunday, ZEISS will host a networking gathering at Moonshine Grill just across from the Convention center. The casual venue is a welcome place for Platinum Sponsors, Film participants, and other members of the film community to meet and mingle before the evening’s screenings.

A highlight of the week’s events is the SXSW Film Awards ceremony which will feature the fourth annual ZEISS Cinematography Award, a Special Recognition of the best cinematography chosen from all films presented during the 2022 SXSW festival. Tony Wisniewski, ZEISS Senior Manager of Marketing said, “We are delighted to present the award to the winning filmmaker along with a $5000 cash prize as our way to encourage their future creativity and to inspire diverse voices to tell their stories with images.”