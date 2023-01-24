Want to deliver files up to 5TB in size to the cloud up to 5TB 100% faster than TCP? Then Alteon Accelerator, powered by IBM Aspera, is the solution.

Historically, internet upload speeds have been significantly slower than download speeds, making it a time-consuming process for creatives to transfer, share, or store large media files in the cloud. The pandemic has changed how users – professionals included – look at the Internet and made companies search for ways to provide for faster ways to transfer data, as remote working became the norm, and even filmmaking relied on the Internet.

Alteon Accelerator contributes to the changes we are experiencing in a huge way, by unlocking users’ maximum internet potential, delivering files up to 5TB in size to the cloud significantly faster than traditional upload methods. A comprehensive content management system for creatives, Alteon.io, the company behind the project announced this month the new desktop application that maximizes media upload speeds for content creators.

Real-time comments on videos

Powered by IBM Aspera, Alteon Accelerator can be used on any Mac or Windows desktop and can be triggered to initiate remotely. Users can upload large files, including professional RAW file formats, directly to Alteon’s secure, scalable cloud platform. From there, Alteon automatically generates proxy files of every asset, allowing project owners to share files or folders with whomever they want and set optional expiration dates and permissions.

“Camera resolutions and internet speeds are increasing exponentially,” said Matt Cimaglia, co-founder and CEO of Alteon. “Content creators can shoot ultra-high-definition footage with a smartphone – but transferring this data is still a problem. Our goal is to help these creatives fulfill their ambitions and help foster a more accessible, open, and diverse creator economy.”

This is just the latest in a string of updates and partnerships that Alteon has announced in the past year. The company has also introduced real-time comments on videos, a powerful workflow extension for Final Cut Pro, and the ability to transcode Blackmagic RAW media files in the cloud. Additionally, Alteon plans to release more features in the coming months to continue improving the platform for content creators.

Alteon Accelerator is available now and can be downloaded for free from the Alteon website.