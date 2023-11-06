The new Alteon iPad app seamlessly connects collaborative Final Cut Pro workflows across iPad and macOS.

The award-winning (2023 NAB Product of the Year) cloud-based platform designed for all content creators, Alteon.io, announced that its iPad app now supports offline/online editing workflows, right in time for the FCP Creative Summit being held at Apple Park in Cupertino, Cali. The event starts today and runs until November 8.

With Apple launching Final Cut Pro for iPad earlier this year, Alteon is helping to bridge the gap between the iPad and macOS versions of Final Cut Pro by automatically generating proxies that sync with raw footage in the cloud. Here is more information shared by the company about the new solution:

When media files are uploaded to Alteon, they are natively transcoded into H.265 MP4 proxy files. Editors on iPad can download those proxies for offline editing using Final Cut Pro for iPad, giving creators the ability to edit more footage from different devices. When the project is ready for online conform, the editor can hand off the project to Final Cut Pro on their desktop, which has access to the original raw files. From there, all media is relinked and proxy content is discarded for further collaboration in Alteon, or can be exported for distribution.

Technology is revolutionizing everyday workflows

Once media files are in Alteon, those with access to the project can review footage, share password-protected viewing links and add searchable meta tags for better media organization. The platform also allows for smoother review-and-approval using SMPTE time-stamped comments—functionality that was also upgraded, increasing the platform’s collaborative power—so conversations between team members can happen with precision and transparency.

“The creative industry is at a point where modern technology is revolutionizing everyday workflows for mainstream creators,” said Matt Cimaglia, co-founder and CEO of Alteon. “Our goal is to provide creators with an ecosystem to effortlessly collaborate, streamline their workflows, and unleash their creative potential, without the friction of single-purpose apps. We are excited to see how the Alteon iPad app will empower creatives to tell their stories in new and innovative ways.”

Alteon for iPad is an enhanced version of the mobile app, which was released for iPhone in March. On either device, users can upload and download media directly between their device and Alteon.

Enable creators to express themselves

Tailored to meet the needs of content creators from diverse backgrounds, the Alteon app features an intuitive user interface that ensures even non-tech-savvy individuals can navigate the platform effortlessly. It boasts professional-grade power, running seamlessly in the background of the iPad, without slowing down the device.

“One of our goals at Alteon is to enable creators to express themselves wherever they are and whenever they want,” said Brian Meaney, Head of Product at Alteon. “Using a mobile device like iPad to download your media quickly as a proxy is just one more way we can achieve that flexibility and empower our community. In combination with applications such as Final Cut Pro for iPad, Alteon is opening up new ways for users to create better content.”

The Alteon app is now available for download on the App Store. Memberships cost $12/month and provide the ability to share and join projects, purchase additional storage and save money on housing assets by transferring them to lower-cost archive storage.

Alteon is also a member of the Final Cut Pro Ecosystem, offering a workflow extension for the macOS version of Final Cut Pro that integrates cloud assets directly into the NLE.