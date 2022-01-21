The 2022 edition of the Film Festival Week starts today with a cinematographer’s roundtable. The festival will run for a whole week.

The pandemic does not stop film festivals from happening. Here is another example: ZEISS will kick off their 2022 virtual Film Festival Week on Friday, January 21 with an in-depth roundtable featuring six cinematographers—each with a project screening at the Park City festival. Guest cinematographers and their selected films include: Melinda James, Work; Charlotte Hornsby, Master; Alex Disenhof, ASC, Alice; Andrew Wheeler, God’s Country; Jordan Parrott, Chaperone, and Wyatt Garfield, Resurrection.

Moderator Snehal Patel will talk to the filmmakers about their selected films’ including workflow, creative choices and more, followed by a lively Q&A with the audience. The free event will be held at 12 pm PST/3 pm EST.

ZEISS Film Festival Week continues Tuesday, January 25 (12 pm PST/3 pm EST) with featured guest cinematographer, Matthew Chuang, ACS. The artist’s captivating immersion into the horror genre with You Won’t Be Alone, (Focus Pictures) will make its world-premiere at Sundance 2022. Known for exquisitely crafted features, music videos and award-winning commercials, Chaung will cover creative choices and technical solutions for the new entry as well as previous works including The Babadook and The Nightingale. Also on the agenda is his collaboration with director Allen Hughes on the five-part FX Network and Disney documentary series Outlaw: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur, scheduled for spring release.

Tony Wisniewski, ZEISS Senior Manager of Marketing, adds “Although most years we are on the ground in full support of the Park City worldwide event, we are enthusiastic about this year’s Film Festival Week. Now the audience can enjoy virtual festival closeups with cinematographers who speak candidly about their projects which are honored official selections of the Park City festival.”

ZEISS Film Festival Week is free of charge. Follow the link to register for the January 21 Cinematographers Roundtable. Follow this other link to register for the Matthew Chaung event visit.