Founded in 2020 by Dan Perez and Victor de Castéja, former directors and producers, Flim is the largest video imagery database and the first to integrate Video Cuts.

The world’s largest database of images, Flim has just reached the milestone of one million images, celebrated with a campaign ‘It’s Time’, spotlighting 100 talents handpicked from the platform.

Flim, the reference platform in the field of iconographic research, has just reached the milestone of one million images from movies, TV Series, ads & music videos. For the occasion, Flim launched its campaign ‘It’s Time’, spotlighting 100 talents handpicked from the platform to celebrate the diversity of available content. Here is the information shared by the company about the event:

‘It’s time’, is the moment when Flim reaches one million images, confirming its position as a leader in the sector of databases of images extracted from videos.

But ‘It’s time’, is especially the moment for Flim to celebrate its creative community. Beyond the number, the platform aims to express its gratitude and highlight the creative people that nourish and inspire its content.

That’s why, throughout December 2023, Flim will roll out this campaign focused on the ‘100 To Watch’ – a selection of 100 talents from its platform, chosen for their close connection with Flim, for the richness, quality, and diversity of their work.

This campaign will feature a series of Joint Posts on Instagram with young directors and cinematographers specializing in advertising and music videos (Salomon Ligthelm, Andrea Gavazzi, , Alice Kong, Fiona Jane Burgess...).

Portraits of filmmakers from the past and present will be regularly posted, mainly on Instagram.

Uniquely, Flim will showcase on its website recent and freshly uploaded media for the occasion, in connection with their production company. Finally, a newsletter and blog articles will be dedicated to more diverse creatives: makeup artists, costume designers, production designers… to represent creativity as a whole.

In short, ‘It’s Time’ embodies the moment when Flim celebrates those who make Flim possible, while marking the beginning of a continuous and inspiring collaboration within the creative community.

Flim currently has images from over 5,100 films, 720 TV series episodes, 1,950 commercials, 2,800 music videos, and 46 documentaries, all available in HD. That makes it the world’s largest database of images extracted from videos and the only one to gather all genres. Flim also offers Video Cuts, a collection of over 114,000 videos from the ads and music videos available on Flim in MP4 and GIF formats.

To navigate this extensive image catalog, users have many filters and tools, regularly updated, as well as an innovative search engine based on the latest AI innovations. Indexed to an AI based on neural network technology, specifically on models inspired by transformers, Flim’s search engine allows for endless combinations of searches – both iconographic and more conceptual – perfectly suited to the creative process of its users.