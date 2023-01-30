Founded in 2020 by Dan Perez and Victor de Castéja, Flim video library, announced as the perfect tool for creative minds to communicate their ideas, is growing again, and there is a waiting list to test it.

Flim will be adding Video Cuts to its extensive database by February 2023. This will be the first time that a stills database and tool for finding inspiration offers this type of content.

Professionals from the creative industry and beyond looking for high-quality and creative videos to elevate their creative preproduction process and to make impactful moodboards or moodtapes have a new destination to add to their search favorites: Flim is introducing a new feature that unlocks a wide range of high-quality video clips from ads and music videos.

The new video library of Flim expands on a project started in 2020, when Dan Perez and Victor de Castéja, formerly directors and producers, decided to launch together the perfect tool for creative minds to communicate their ideas. The video library will feature over 80,000 of high-quality clips from 1,500 ads and 1,800 music videos carefully selected by the team. The video cuts will be available in both Mp4 and GIF formats, making them easy to use in a wide range of projects. . Waiting for the official launch, Flim has set up a waiting list allowing those who join it to have a free test period.

With the new feature Flim confirms its place as the ow the go-to destination for professionals looking for ideas to their own productions. Flim’s Video Cuts will be launched in the coming weeks on desktop. In the meantime, everyone can sign up for the waiting list: access will be granted for free on a first-come, first-served basis. After that, users will have to subscribe to continue using the feature.

Thousands of high-quality videos cuts

Registrations on Flim are only available on desktop. Flim on mobile is free: users can browse the whole database but all the features (like Video Cuts, Collections or HD images) are only available on desktop (for subscribers).

Flim, a video library previously featured here at ProVideo Coalition, is the largest stills database and the first one to integrate video cuts. This unique platform now gathers more than 740,000 HD stills taken from movies, TV series, anime, ads, music videos and documentaries. Its search engine is based on the latest AI innovations (neural network technology, NLP, computer vision), making it the perfect tool to find inspiration and visual references.

Flim believes that cinematic imagery, in general, is the most high-quality source of visual inspiration: every shot is thoughtfully conceived, composed, lit and decorated. That’s why Flim exists – to provide only the highest quality content and save people from the time-consuming task of sifting through low-quality images or videos on the internet.

Flim ensures the artistic quality of the thousands curated videos and promotes diversity by offering a wide range of ads and music videos of all genres, produced all around the world, and over several decades. Flim continuously updates its extensive database by adding new images, and soon videos, every week, providing its users with the latest and most relevant content.

Cutting-edge AI technology to find the perfect shots

Flim works thanks to an AI powered by neural network and transformers technology. To put it simply, Flim works very much like a human brain that allows for relevant and nuanced search: the engine is able to retrieve both results that match the exact search terms as well as results that relate to the underlying concept of the search.

Users can search for whatever they need and have stills, and now videos, that match their search intent, delivered to them in seconds (example). Flim offers an enormous time-saving solution, allowing professionals to focus more on the creative aspects of their own projects and less on searching for the right inspiring content.

Nowadays, videos have become an essential medium for communication (just think of the transition made by social media in recent years), and particularly in the creative industries, making it more important than ever for professionals to be able to convey their ideas and concepts through video.

Beyond finding inspiration, Flim’s Video Cuts is a powerful tool that enables professionals to easily create dynamic and visually striking moodboards or moodtapes that communicate the desired tone, vibe and atmosphere of their project to clients, team members and other stakeholders.