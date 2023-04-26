Flim is the largest database of video stills and the first to integrate video clips so far. With a search engine based on AI technology, it’s the perfect tool to find inspiration and visual references.

Lauded as an industry first, Video Cuts expands Flim’s offer. The company claims this will be the first time that a stills database and tool for finding inspiration offers this type of content.

Initially scheduled for February, Video Cuts from Flim launches this April. From now on, all the images of ads and music videos available on Flim will have their corresponding video version. In summary: it is now possible to download the footage associated with each image on Flim. Continuously updated, Flim offers music videos and ads of all genres and all eras. These Video Cuts can be downloaded in HD in two formats: MP4 and GIF.

Flim is the largest database of video stills and the first to integrate video clips so far. The platform brings together more than 750,000 HD still images from movies, TV series, animation, ads, music videos and documentaries, and now more than 80,000 video cuts. The new database features video clips from over 3,300 sources (ads and music videos). The introduction of this content makes Flim an increasingly important tool for all creative and communication professionals.

For Flim, it was necessary to add the video format. Video has become an essential part of communication: all project briefs in the audiovisual sector contain video, and software such as Figma-Keynote-Powerpoint increasingly support GIFs and videos formats.

Video Cuts launch promotion

So far, Flim says, no database or tool offered such high-quality and artistic video content to help creatives in the development of their projects (moodtapes, animated mood boards, etc.). Flim becomes an essential tool that gathers in one place inspiring and diverse content in multiple formats. Along with Flim’s powerful search engine, Video Cuts enable creatives to share their visions, ideas, and projects with their clients and teams.

With Video Cuts, Flim gives a new breath to the creativity and positions itself as a leader in this field. Beyond the benefits of its platform, Flim offers with Video Cuts a new visual ecosystem where all genres communicate with each other: from film to music videos, from series to advertising, from stills to videos.

Indexed to an AI based on neural network technology and more specifically on transformer-inspired models, Flim’s search engine allows iconographic searches as well as more inspirational and conceptual searches adapted to the creative process of its users. Its search engine usesn the latest innovations in AI (neural network technology, NLP, Computer Vision), making it the perfect tool to find inspiration and visual references.

To celebrate the launch of Video Cuts, Flim is offering a special promotion of 30% off the first month or an even better deal of 40% off the yearly subscription.

The new video library of Flim expands on a project started in 2020, when Dan Perez and Victor de Castéja, former directors and producers, decided to launch together the perfect tool for creative minds to communicate their ideas.