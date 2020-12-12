CineGear ON AIR continues with its series of virtual events, and a new one happens Wednesday, December 16 at 11am PST. Register for this Live Zoom event which you can follow from home.

Cinematographers Eve Cohen and Jim Geduldick are the guests for the new CineGear ON AIR event, under the title “Overcoming Cinematography Challenges in the age of COVID”.

There is light at the end of the tunnel now, but the whole world still has a long path to follow before we return to a “normal” daily life. It continues to be important to follow health guidelines and listen to the advice from those in the industry who have experienced the challenges of working under the stressing conditions imposed by the pandemic. That’s a good reason to register for the next CineGear ON AIR, featuring DPs Eve Cohen and Jim Geduldick.

Eve M. Cohen is an award-winning cinematographer known for her work on independent feature films, social justice documentaries and as a pioneer in the world of virtual reality. Director/Cinematographer Jim Geduldick specializes in the virtual production and mixed reality technologies currently redeﬁning today’s film, TV and experiential markets. The two cinematographers will discuss the various challenges that they have each encountered regarding schedules, production workflows, products/gear, and ensuring safety within physical and virtual production spaces.

Register now!

This CineGear ON AIR event, under the title, Overcoming Cinematography Challenges in the age of COVID, happens Wednesday, December 16 at 11am PST. G-Technology’s Martin Christien hosts the live chat with cinematographers who will make it clear that “staying 6-ft apart is only the beginning”. Eve and Jim will reflect on their own experiences and discuss how they have adapted to new workflow methods to stay safe and active in production.

Attendees will have the opportunity to win an ArmorLock NVMe SSD and 1TB G-Drive Mobile SSD from G-Technology. To RSVP for this free 90-minute event visit: https://www.cinegearexpo.com/cinegear-on-air/g-tech-challenges-of-covid/

This new event continues the series started by CineGear Expo back in July, following the decision to cancel the 2020 shows, due to the COVID pandemic. CineGear Expo will return – everybody hopes – to its familiar format and settings in September 2021, in Los Angeles, and to Atlanta, date yet to be defined. The CineGear ON AIR series created, while different from the regular meetings, has the same core, based on the industry’s premier cine-centric event series that has been dedicated to the technology and art of professional filmmaking and content creation for over 25 years.