CineGear Expo series of ON AIR live and on demand webinars is a series of industry specific talks created to keep the industry moving and talking through the pandemic. Previous events included a lively discussion about how COVID has forced the industry to rethink how film and TV is produced, or a live Zoom discussion with the legendary filmmaker Dean Cundey, ASC focusing on the art and craft behind some of his spookier cult classics from the Halloween films to The Thing, The Fog, Jurassic Park, and more audience favorites. Now it’s time to pay a tribute to Douglas Kirkland.

Under the title “A Cinematographers Tribute to the Photography of the Incredible Douglas Kirkland”, CineGear Expo pays tribute to legendary still photographer, Douglas Kirkland in an ON Air presentation on October 28, 2020. Known worldwide for his iconic imagery of top stars and filmmakers from some of the most influential films of all time, Kirkland has been recognized worldwide for his extensive body of work covering his 6-decade career. This event pays homage to Kirkland’s 250 black and white portraits of cinematographers shot from 1991 until recently for Kodak’s On Film ad campaign.

A unique portfolio of actors

The unassuming still photographer created some of the most fascinating portraits of famous artists from Man Ray to Coco Chanel to Andy Warhol, and musicians from Frank Sinatra to Mick Jagger to Diana Ross. His extensive portfolio of actors’ portraiture is unmatched: Marlene Dietrich, Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor, Leonardo DiCaprio, Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman or Romy Schneider, to name just a few. He has captured countless filmmaking pioneers like Charlie Chaplin, Orson Welles, Oliver Stone, and James Cameron—whose work has impacted the art of motion pictures.

Hosted by Richard Crudo ASC, the show’s panel of renowned cinematographers includes: Steven Poster ASC, James Chressanthis ASC, Nancy Schreiber ASC, George Spiro Dibie ASC, Dante Spinotti ASC, AIC, Stephen Lighthill, ASC, Vittorio Storaro ASC, AIC, Don McAlpine ACS, ASC, and Reed Morano, ASC, DGA. Kirkland, his remarkable wife/partner Francoise, as well as son, director Mark Kirkland, join the conversation from their studio as each cinematographer recalls a personal story about the day Kirkland captured their image.

The one-hour program, available on Wednesday, October 28th at 11 am PDT, will include photos, footage and classic conversation about Douglas Kirkland as he enjoys his sixth decade as a still photographer.

