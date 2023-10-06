Combine the powerful precision of lasers with the versatility and flexibility of fiber optic cable and you have Jago, introduced as the future of lighting, which will be on display at Cine Gear Expo Atlanta.

Experience a new source of lighting with Jago, a next generation lighting tool that functions as both a professional illumination source and as a practical design element.

Offering a new concept in professional lighting, Jago will be at CineGear Expo Atlanta, Booth S1115, to show its products and technology, including the LF120 Laser Module, announced as the perfect choice for illuminating fiber optic cable with laser light. Its quiet operation, rugged enclosure, and intuitive user interface make it easy to use.

The LF120 focuses laser light to illuminate fiber optic cable delivering unbelievably strong colors and light output. With the LF120, the company says, “you’ll be able to create dynamic lighting displays that will captivate your audience. Get the LF120 today and experience the power of laser light.” Curious? Here is some more info on the technology involved:

While standard fiber optic cable lacks the necessary color intensity for many professional lighting applications, Jago engineers have solved the issue by harnessing the power of lasers. The new technology includes a compact and efficient Laser Module that features 3 individual laser engines in R, G, and B which unite to form a specified color. With the new system, users can achieve color saturation 3X times greater and 25% brighter than with LED ribbon.

An infinite array of dial-in color options

Igniting the Laser Module illuminates Jago’s 360° Side Emitting Fiber Optic (SEFO) cable. It is available in a choice of 1mm, 6mm, 8mm, or 12mm diameter, in standard lengths up to 32 feet. When more distance is desired, additional Laser Modules may be combined to extend the range up to 100-feet with minimal visible light loss.

Fully modular, this lighting alternative conforms to user needs and is intuitively controlled via DMX or local knobs and buttons on the Laser Module box. It features standard Kelvin presets as well as user customized settings. The Laser Module offers an infinite array of dial-in color options. Gaffer friendly, it operates off of standard AC mains, and integrates into traditional hardware and workflows. Brightness is 0-255 or 0%-100% and output is completely flicker-free.

The proprietary SEFO cable is flexible so it’s easy to install and safer to use because there is absolutely no heat or electrical transmission. Ideal for wet locations, it is fully submersible for use in pools, salt water or other liquids. Unlike LED ribbon, fiber optic cable can be reused indefinitely and when no longer needed can be 100% recycled.

A next generation lighting tool

The result is a next generation lighting tool that functions as both a professional illumination source and as a practical design element. Current uses include film, broadcast, and live production as well as effects, wet locations, neon and LED strip replacement, and wearables.

Based in Burbank, CA near studios and entertainment focused rental centers, Jago is the brainchild of a top Hollywood rigging gaffer and a professional advertising photographer who believed they could develop a new concept in terms of lighting. The result is a novel system that is the first to utilize patent-pending technology to combine the powerful precision of lasers with the versatility and flexibility of fiber optic cable.

Jago products and technology will be on display at CineGear Expo Atlanta, Booth S1115.