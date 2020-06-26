With CineGear Expo not happening, the organizers decided to follow the same path as other companies, and create a virtual meeting: the CineGear ON AIR.

The pandemic may have stopped the classic CineGear Expo meeting from happening, but the event goes virtual, and it all starts July 1, 2020. A highlight of the event is the “Got Agent?” a Free Zoom panel.

CineGear Expo will return to its familiar format and settings in June 2021, in Los Angeles, and to Atlanta, in October 2021. With the editions for this year cancelled, due to the pandemic, the new CineGear ON AIR is born, and while it’s different, it has the same core, based on the industry’s premier cine-centric event series that has been dedicated to the technology and art of professional filmmaking and content creation for over 25 years.

To support the worldwide community the event created, the show organizers announced CineGear ON AIR—a new virtual resource to provide hallmark panels, seminars, workshops and screening series, year round. The first collaborative event will kick off July 1, 2020. CineGear ON AIR promises a lively panel of top industry agents ready to share their expertise on getting the best filmmaking career representation amid the current fast changing environment and beyond.

Back by popular demand, according to the organizers, CineGear ON AIR brings you, “Got Agent?” a Free Zoom panel of top industry agents ready to share expertise on getting the best filmmaking career representation amid the current fast-changing environment and beyond. Moderated by industry-favorite, Jay Holben, guests will include Julia Kole—Artistry, Craig Mizrahi—Innovative Artists, Dan Burnside—DDA, Kristin Tolle-Billings—WPA and Brian Goldberg—WPA.

The discussion will cover how to meet and navigate the right agent to suit goals, managing expectations along the way, recommendations to stand out against competition, and opportunities to establish your brand. Attendees are encouraged to ask questions during the Q&A portion. “Got Agent?” is slated for Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:00am PDT. Those interested in participating should follow the link to the website and register.

The line-up of future ON AIR events will include, “A CineGear Tribute to 100 Years of American Cinematographer Magazine”, Technology Close-Ups, Online Film Competition, CineGear Hall of Fame, and much more. The schedule of upcoming events and on-demand streaming of previous ON AIR programs will be available at www.cinegearexpo.com.