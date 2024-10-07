Pro Video Coalition sent contributor Alec C. Cohen to Cinegear Expo Atlanta in order to document some exciting industry developments.

GVM, or Great Video Maker, has steadily established itself as a leading name in professional lighting equipment for both filmmakers, content creators, and photographers. Known for their versatile and affordable products, GVM’s lineup of LED lights caters to a wide range of users, from hobbyists building their first kit to professionals seeking high-output, flexible lighting solutions. Let’s explore GVM’s current offerings and see why these lights have become go-to options for creatives.

The GVM SD Series: Power Meets Simplicity

One of the standout lines in the GVM catalog is the SD Series, which features 200, 300, 400, 500, 650-watt, and soon-to-be-released 1200-watt models. These lights are available in daylight, bi-color, and RGB variants, providing maximum versatility for different lighting environments. Whether you need a powerful daylight option or more flexibility with RGB control, the SD Series delivers high output and exceptional color accuracy.

The SD300 and SD650 models have gained significant attention due to their ability to handle most lighting needs on set. The 300-watt version is perfect for smaller productions or setups, offering enough output for intimate scenes or studio shoots. On the other hand, the 650-watt model delivers an even more powerful punch, perfect for larger sets where lighting needs are greater.

What sets these lights apart is their all-in-one design. Many other lights in the market require bulky control boxes, but GVM has smartly integrated the control panel directly into the fixture itself, eliminating unnecessary clutter and making the lights easier to maneuver. This design enhancement saves setup time and reduces the number of cables needed on set, making for a more efficient workflow.

Flexibility with the GVM Bi-Color and RGB Lights

GVM’s bi-color and RGB models are some of the most versatile lights in their lineup. The ability to adjust between different color temperatures in bi-color models allows users to easily match ambient lighting or create mood-enhancing effects with precision. This flexibility is especially beneficial for filmmakers working in dynamic environments where lighting conditions can change rapidly.

The RGB models in the SD Series are particularly impressive. These lights allow users to cycle through millions of colors, offering near-limitless creative possibilities. Whether you need to simulate the warm glow of a sunset or the cool blue tones of a moonlit night, RGB models provide precise control over hue, saturation, and brightness. This is incredibly useful for creative projects like music videos, short films, and commercials, where lighting can be an essential storytelling element.

In addition to RGB capabilities, these lights also offer a wide range of built-in effects, such as lightning, police sirens, fire, and more. These effects are handy for filmmakers needing quick and easy setups for special scenes, saving time without compromising on quality.

All-in-One Flex Lights: Compact but Powerful

Another notable product line from GVM is their All-in-One Flex Lights, the B100 and B200 series. These lights are gaining popularity due to their compact design and flexibility. Unlike traditional panel lights that come with cumbersome control boxes, GVM’s flex lights feature an integrated control system right on the fixture. This compact and straightforward design eliminates extra bulk and makes these lights ideal for smaller setups where space is limited.

The all-in-one flex lights provide the same high-quality output and color accuracy that GVM is known for but with the added benefit of mobility and convenience. These lights are especially great for on-the-go filmmakers and photographers who need reliable lighting without sacrificing portability.

The Value of GVM’s Kits and Deals

GVM frequently offers value-packed kits and deals that make building out a professional lighting setup more accessible than ever. For example, they’ve running a promotion for Cinegear Atlanta where customers purchasing a 650-watt light receive a free 36-inch softbox, while those purchasing a 300-watt light get a 24-inch softbox. These deals make GVM lights an even more attractive option for filmmakers and photographers building or expanding their lighting kits.

