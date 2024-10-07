Pro Video Coalition sent contributor Alec C. Cohen to Cinegear Expo Atlanta in order to document some exciting industry developments.

Nanlux has made a significant impact on the film industry with their innovative lighting solutions, and after getting my hands on the new NL-70 Parallel Beam Reflector and PJ-NLM-15-30 Spotlight Attachment, I’m supremely impressed by their ability to expand the functionality and capabilities of their Evoke ecosystem continuously.

The NL-70 Parallel Beam Reflector: Precision and Power

The Nanlux NL-70 Parallel Beam Reflecto* is a stellar addition to the Nanlux Evoke series. This device can increase the output of the Evoke 2400B by up to 21 times, an impressive feat considering the Evoke is already one of the brightest LED lights on the market. The beam this reflector produces is a tightly focused 6-degree beam, providing an output comparable to a xenon arc, which is often used in high-end lighting applications. The power and reach of this accessory were demonstrated when it lit up a building from 600 feet away.

This makes the NL-70 a highly valuable tool for large-scale productions. Whether you’re lighting a distant building for an outdoor scene or simulating sunlight streaming through a window on a massive set, the NL-70 provides a focused, powerful beam that can handle the task. Despite its power, the reflector remains relatively portable, weighing just over 20 pounds. Its lightweight design ensures that it remains maneuverable on set. Moreover, the fact that it’s weatherproof will be crucial for its use cases and was a very thoughtful move by Nanlux.

I’m so glad I finally got to check this item out in person. It was way easier to set up and use than I had expected, and truly feels a lot lighter than it looks. I recognize this is somewhat of a specialty item, but I think all rental houses should make sure to have their hands on some of these, as I can see them being very popular additions to the Evoke series.

The PJ-NLM-15-30 Spotlight Attachment: Precision Spotlighting

The PJ-NLM-15-30 Spotlight Attachment is another impressive accessory in the Nanlux Evoke ecosystem. While the NL-70 is about sheer output and power, the PJ-NLM-15-30 focuses on precision. You’ll get about a 7.5x increase in output as compared to the bare COB light, and 2.5x increase when compared with their standard reflector. You can fine-tune your beam angle, creating a wide range of looks, from tight, focused beams to broader, softer lighting.

This accessory has a great built-in range, as I’ve found with similar models I can never get the correct beam angle on the first try, and I hate having to switch the lenses once they get hot. This will handle most use cases in which you’d need a spotlight, and the throw was supremely impressive. Compared to other similar Leko attachments for high-wattage LEDs, this spotlight is packable and easier to maneuver, while being just as if not more powerful. It also offers third-party lens compatibility.

One of the most attractive features of the PJ-NLM-15-30 is its inclusion of gobo options. Gobos are essential for creating patterns and shapes with light, giving you creative control over how the light interacts with your scene. Whether you’re simulating window light or creating dramatic shadows for a stage performance, this spotlight offers a wide range of possibilities.

What is really making me fall in love with the Evoke ecosystem as compared to some of the other high-wattaged LED systems out there is their accessory compatibility. These items feel really well thought out and are cross-compatible across their product range. I’m really impressed by everything I saw at their Cinegear Atlanta booth, and I’m incredibly excited for the 5,000 B which will push the LED lighting industry further than its ever been before.