Mark your calendar for March 10th & 11th and head on out to the thriving Industry City complex along the Brooklyn Upper Bay waterside: CineGear Expo happens there for the first time.

CineGear Expo kicks off at Industry City, New York, March 10-11, 2023, as the organizers announce that registration is also open for the edition to be held at The Studios at Paramount, Hollywood, next June.

Cine Gear Expo’s studio-style event is gathering steam as state-of–the-art technology brands are preparing to reveal their latest and greatest gear in the historic Paper Factory Hall. There will be interesting things for everyone, from equipment demonstrations to educational events. Visitors are invited to experience over 50 technology and service exhibits as well as attend seminars and panels hosted by filmmakers and industry leaders. Registration is free. The show runs March 10-11, 2023.

Cine Gear Expo happens at the same local that has become home to numerous motion picture technology companies and stages, and with the imminent arrival of the Martin Scorsese Center NYU/Tisch School of the Arts, is poised to become one of New York’s preeminent filmmaking centers, notes Juliane Grosso, Co-Founder/CEO Cine Gear Expo on the opening text of the .pdf guide for the exhibition, which you can download following a link on this page.

The two-day art and technology event will commence with welcoming remarks by the NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment Commissioner, Anne del Castillo. Del Castillo, who led the safe comeback of NYC’s arts and entertainment community following the COVID-19 pandemic, says: “We are thrilled to welcome CineGear Expo back to New York this year. New York City is a leading production hub supporting 185K jobs and contributing $82B to the city’s economy. With its bustling ecosystem of businesses focused on innovation, education, technological advancement and creativity, Industry City is the perfect place to host this premier event for the technology, entertainment, and media industry.”

The latest in cinema technology

The Expo’s first event is the Virtual Production Panel from the Martin Scorsese Center NYU/Tisch School of the Arts. The lively discussion will be steered by Tisch faculty members and moderator Rosanne Limoncelli, with panelists Joseph White and Kimberly Dowd Petritsis of Carstage virtual production facility and Director/VFX Supervisor/Creative Producer, Mark DePasquale.

Other panel highlights include Friday’s Cinema Verité: DPs on Documentary Filmmaking discussion from Canon moderated by David Leitner with cinematographers Matt Porwoll, Claudia Raschke, and Wolfgang Held ASC, as well as Saturday’s Cine Optics: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow moderated by Jay Holben, co-author of The Cine Lens Manual. Riedel Communications will present its On-Site Bolero Workshop and Bolero Setup Competition with accompanying prizes. LUX Lighting, MBS and LiteGear bring The Light is in the Shot: integrating lighting into the set, a roundtable conversation with gaffers, fixture crew, and production designers. From Lumix comes Shooting with LUMIX: A Cinematographers Panel, headlining filmmakers Lisa Rinzler, Sean Davis, Nick Dabas, and Nicholas Galante.

From the guilds, the International Cinematographers Guild IATSE Local 600 presents Series Television 3.0: The Evolving Relationship Between DPs and Camera Operators moderated by Production Technology Specialist, Michael Chambliss. Dejan Georgevich ASC will lead the Cinematographers Creative Process – De-constructing Scenes, featuring Frank DeMarco ASC, Frank Prinzi ASC and Fred Murphy ASC. Saturday morning, Sony talks with cinematographer Jendra Jernagin and crew regarding Matching the Sony VENICE and FX3 on East New York. Visitors can also sit in on other informative seminars from Synology and Astera as well as Saturday’s breakfast networking event presented by MBS Equipment.

The show floor will host over 50 exhibitors, with booths from AbelCine, Aputure, Avenger, Chimera, Core Group, Core SWX, Creamsource, Creative Solutions, Flanders Scientific, IATSE 52 Motion Picture Studio Mechanics, IDX, Kino Flo, Manfrotto Lighting, Nanlux, Rosco, SMPTE, The Garage Rentals, Videndum, ZEISS Cinematography, and more. New to the exhibition is CineGear’s Camera Central Zone featuring motion picture cameras from ARRI, Canon, Lumix, and Sony. After spending the day exploring the latest in cinema technology, trends, and gear, registered industry attendees will have a chance to let their hair down at Friday evening’s Industry Party, sponsored by ARRI.

Admission to CineGear Expo New York is free: https://www.cinegearexpo.com/ny-expo/. Visitors can pick up their credentials in the lobby of Building #7 to access the event. CineGear LA will return to Hollywood, at The Studios at Paramount, June 1-4, 2023: https://www.cinegearexpo.com/la-expo/registration/. To keep up with all upcoming shows, industry vendors and happenings throughout the year, visit www.cinegearexpo.com.