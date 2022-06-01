Thursday, June 9 marks the official opening of the Los Angeles 2022 show. And yes, Cine Gear Expo LA is going to be an in-person event, the place to reconnect with colleagues, friends and collaborators.

Unique in concept, Cine Gear Expo offers artists and technicians the opportunity to discover state-of-the-art technology and techniques including content capture hardware, workflow software, support equipment, and the latest production services. Invitees get hands-on training, gain knowledge and skills from world technology leaders and network with peers all within a professional and comfortable environment.

In the casual LA Cine Gear style, it all happens at the Los Angeles Convention Center, June 9-12, 2022. The downtown LA location is a breath of fresh air with soaring ceilings, bright airy spaces inside, and outdoors exhibits too, with lots of on-site parking in addition to ample public transportation. Next door is the LA LIVE! entertainment complex with theatres, the Crypto.com Arena, the word-famous Grammy Museum, top restaurants, and hotels.

Cine Gear Expo LA starts, Thursday, June 9, at noon, with the Film Series Competition which will extend throughout the day with screenings in the Student Short, Indy Short, Commercial and Music Video categories. With 11 independent shorts, 4 student shorts and 6 music videos/commercials, there is a lot to watch on the first day of the event.

Hundreds of exhibitors

Also, on Thursday, the exhibition halls will open at 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Since 1996, Cine Gear Expo has grown, according to the organizers, “to become the premier event for the technology, entertainment, and media industry. The Hollywood community is stretched out far and wide across the world and Cine Gear Expo reunions bring us together in a proud alliance of moving image professionals.”

This year guests can meet with hundreds of exhibitors from technology companies worldwide. From ARRI to ZEISS, this is LA’s best opportunity to check out the latest equipment and services including, cameras, optics, lighting, grip, support, motion control, stabilizers, virtual stage LEDs, robotics, streaming, monitors, filters, camera cars, cases and other tools of the trade.

Exhibit Doors open again Friday the 10th, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the addition of a full slate of industry presentations from participants like the ASC, ICG Magazine/ICG Local 600, ARRI, Blackmagic, MBS, Sony, ZEISS, and more including the popular Got Agent? panel.

Covid-19 protocols

Friday evening, Cine Gear Expo Los Angeles holds its annual VIP party and ceremony co-sponsored by Chapman/Leonard Studio Equipment, Inc. and Sony Electronics, Inc. where the Film Series Competition winners are awarded. And, in the Cine Gear tradition, several industry favorites will be honored for their contributions to the art and technology of filmmaking. Look for surprise guests on hand to pick up special honors, say the organizers.

The Los Angeles Convention Center at LA Live and Cine Gear Expo is working hard to ensure your health and safety while at the show, and the health and safety of all attendees, exhibitors, sponsors, partners and speakers is the organizers top priority.

While Cine Gear Expo is excited to welcome attendees and exhibitors back to make new acquaintances and celebrate existing ones, its team is committed to creating an event experience “where our clients, partners and employees can safely conduct business,” so “a negative test result or proof of full vaccination will be required for entry by all attendees, exhibitors, speakers and staff. Booster shots are not required as part of ‘full vaccination,’ but are recommended. Masks will be recommended, but not required.”

Free Registration for Cine Gear Expo is now open. Just follow the link. For the for up to date lineup of exhibitors, screenings, and seminars visit the event’s website, at www.cinegearexpo.com.