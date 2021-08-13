Cine Gear Expo, the premier annual event for professionals engaged in the technology, entertainment and media industry is back in person, at a new location and with specific rules due to COVID-19.

If all goes according to the plan, Cine Gear Expo LA will open at the Los Angeles Convention Center, September 23-25, 2021, but you must be fully vaccinated or show a negative test to participate.

Cine Gear Expo LA returns this September, and the organizers planned the event, the first in person for the first time in two years, to be somethhing special, offering the film community an opportunity to meet, learn and experience the newest art, techniques and technology in person, again. The drastic change in the pandemic situation in recent weeks may force plans to be changed, but as of now, the show is still going ahead.

The Cine Gear Expo LA is moving from the Paramount Studios in Hollywood to the Los Angeles Convention Center, but the differences to previous shows do not stop there. This edition will be, if it goes ahead, based on health and safety guidelines by The County of Los Angeles Public Health, effective 7-22-2021, meaning that all persons attending indoor events are required to bring and wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, when they are indoors except while eating and drinking in designated areas. Attendees must also wear masks outdoors, when they enter indoor areas, such as concourses, or concession stands.

Cine Gear Expo attendees must wear a face mask

If you intend to visit Cine Gear Expo LA, here are the things you need to know regarding the plans to keep you safe:

Entry Requirements

All participants must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination or will have had a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of attending. Please have a photo ID in hand.

A physical vaccination card, a picture of it, or digital record is required as proof of vaccination.

You will need to get tested no more than 3 days before and present your negative result or documentation.

The test must be a SARS-CoV-2 viral test (nucleic acid amplification test [NAAT] or antigen test) with Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

An active check system for proof of verification for vaccination and proof of negative COVID-19 test will be in place at show entrance.

Those who still want to to participate but have been vaccinated can get a COVID-19 test at the event. SARs-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Testing stations will be available each show day, open one hour prior to the show opening. A service affiliated with the manufacturer of the test will provide the tests and supervision, and each test costs $35. Testing will be conducted in a dedicated area.

The organizers note that “advanced registration will help us convey COVID-19 safety plans to guests before they attend” and add that they “will utilize platforms to communicate our COVID-19 safety policies to guests, including the requirement that all attendees must wear a face mask while indoors and outdoors except while eating and drinking in designated areas.” People who have symptoms of COVID-19 or who are under isolation or quarantine orders should not visit the Cine Gear Expo LA.

The event opens with the Film Series Competition on September 23 featuring: Student Short, Indy Short, Commercial and Music Video categories.

Exhibits and events covering cutting-edge production tools and methods open at noon Friday, Sept. 24 from 12:00pm to 8:00pm and Saturday, Sept. 25 10:00am to 5:00pm. Participants include: ARRI, ASC/American Cinematographer, Blackmagic, bebob, Bright Tangerine, Canon, Chroma-Q, Cineo, DrivingPlates, Duclos, Fujinon, ICG Magazine/ICG Local 600, IDX, Panasonic, Quasar, Sony, TV Logic, Zeiss and more. Visitors can also attend advanced film screenings, premiere seminars and presentations from industry organizations and respected industry personalities.

The Dialogue with ASC Cinematographers Panel and Cine Gear’s Lighting Workshop Masterclass are confirmed for Saturday, September 25. Those who want to catch up on the latest techniques, can learn more about Cine Gear Master Classes being held nearby on Sept. 26, at: https://www.cinegearexpo.com/la-expo/#masterclasses

Registration is free through September 18th 11:59 PM Pacific. After that time, a $30.00 admission fee will apply to all new registrants, payable at registration. For FREE registration to Cine Gear Expo LA follow this link.