Free registration is now open for Cine Gear Expo, the industry’s top Hollywood-style event to be held at the world-renowned Trilith Studios Atlanta in Fayetteville, Georgia on October 6-7, 2023.

Known for its focus on connecting industry members with the art and craft of filmmaking, Cine Gear Expo Atlanta starts in two weeks. It’s a key opportunity to catch up and network with friends and colleagues.

Held on the grounds of the South’s premiere motion picture lot, Trilith Studios Atlanta in Fayetteville, the 2-day Expo is the ideal place for Atlanta’s production community to enjoy sharing techniques, tools and trade secrets. Cine Gear Expo aims to create an environment where Atlanta’s professional artists, filmmakers, and content creators can mingle with a breadth of industry folks from equipment makers, rental houses, guilds, trade journals and associations, to filmmakers of all types.

The organizers say that “Cine Gear Expo Atlanta 2022 was such a smashing success, we’re returning for 2023. Thousands of industry professionals will surge to attend this year at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville, Georgia. A focal point of Southern filmmaking, Cine Gear 2022 drew thousands to the studio which houses productions like Black Adam and Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis. Visitors met with equipment exhibitors from across the globe, attended panels and workshops from the International Cinematographer’s Guild, the ASC, and numerous tech brands, and partied at the Friday night Southern Cine Soirée.”

The Southern Cine Soirée

The same excitement surrounds the 2023 edition, which promises to be the stage for many new developments in key areas of the industry. Guests can visit exhibits and get hand’s-on gear from technology innovators including A.C. Lighting, Ascend, Airstar America, Astera, Aputure, Blue Shape, Carl Zeiss, Creamsource, DR-2/Jago, Cartoni, Canon, Fiilex, Nanlux, Panasonic Lumix, OConnor, Manfrotto, Flanders, Anton Bauer, Litepanels, Riedel, Small Rig, and more. Also on hand will be industry guilds and trade organizations including the American Society of Cinematographers, IATSE Local 479, and the ICG Local 600.

Attendees have their choice of 2 days of presentations covering filmmaking insights, techniques, and technology by distinguished organizations and industry leaders including: ASC’s Dialogue with ASC Cinematographers, panels from International Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600, Canon and Panasonic’s Lumix. Visitors won’t want to miss a special interactive experience from venue host Trilith Studios and Prysm Stages on Stage 22.

Cine Gear Expo Atlanta runs October 6, 10 am to 6 pm and October 7, 10 am to 5 pm. Following the show on Friday night, Cine Gear kicks up their Southern Hospitality and invites attendees to the Southern Cine Soirée.

For more about Cine Gear Expo and to see the growing lineup of exhibitors, demos and seminars, visit: www.cinegearexpo.com. For complementary online registration visit Free Registration.