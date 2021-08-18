NAB announced today that attendees to NAB Show 2021 will be “required for all participants attending NAB Show and co-located events.” There is a full statement in the NAB Show Health and Safety Updated located on the NAB Show website via PDF. If you’re subscribed to NAB’s mailing list you probably got that via email as well. The full text of the announcement is pasted below.
Let’s reconnect safely. Proof of vaccination will be required for all participants attending NAB Show and co-located events. For more information, see our Health and Safety page: https://t.co/I6Kr8rhqUu
— NAB Show (@NABShow) August 18, 2021
This isn’t a shock but it seems to come a bit late as the show is less than two months away and COVID numbers seem to continue their rise around the country. Shows like Cinegear have announced a masking policy and others may follow suit. IBC has pushed to December in the hopes that things calm down.
While it doesn’t appear NAB Show will require masks one would hope that most show attendees will still mask-up since it is a conference and we all know how those things spread germs. But then again it might be light on attendance and not enough people to even get within 6 feet of one another. Who knows.
Most folks are happy about this decision.
Thank you for putting health and safety front and center. I feel much better about attending this year.
— Morgan White (@MW_Sac) August 18, 2021
But not everyone.
#NABShow You've lost a regular attendee with your new nazi requirements to attend your show.
— notmark (@notmark) August 18, 2021
Some people have their own ideas.
You do realize that vaccinated people can still transmit it, yes? I think you should require double masks as well.
— Pat Branch (@thepatbranch) August 18, 2021
But I think the truth is no one knows what the show is going to be like until it happens.
Nah, this is going to continue to drive down exhibitors and attendance. More requirements = the problem is getting worse.
— Michael Kammes (@michaelkammes) August 18, 2021
Like the virus itself, much is unknown. If you are going to NAB Show 2021, I guess we’ll see you there.
Dear NAB Show Community,
With less than 60 days until the start of NAB Show and associated co-located events scheduled for October in Las Vegas, we are filled with excitement and anticipation to welcome you to what promises to be the ultimate reunion at which to get back to business, reconnect and reinvigorate the industry.
While the enthusiasm is building, we are keenly aware of health and safety concerns tied to the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant and want to assure you that we are putting in place a comprehensive, data-driven plan that prioritizes safety and creates a productive environment at these events.
We have worked for the past several weeks to finalize protocols that will maximize the experience and safety of all members of the NAB Show community. This process has involved extensive consultation with health and safety experts, gathering feedback from a range of exhibitors and attendees, and review of the safety measures recommended by national and local health authorities, including Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak’s important announcement this week regarding large events.
Taking this all into account, we will require all attendees and participants to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination. We think this is a positive step in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and will provide further details on implementation as well as other safety measures under consideration.
Multiple indicators show a strong eagerness among the NAB Show community to return in person, including steady attendee registration. The continued buildout of the Show Floor is bringing together hundreds of new and returning companies, including major brands like Amazon Web Services, AJA, B&H, Canon, Grass Valley, MediaKind, Panasonic, Ross, Sony, Verizon and more.
We are also finalizing a full conference program featuring premium education content, high-profile speakers and world-class training opportunities. Additionally, major industry events, such as the Radio Show, Sales and Management Television Exchange and AES Show, will co-locate in Las Vegas, broadening the base of attendees and adding value to their experience.
NAB Show is a momentous opportunity for the industry to reengage. We are ready to provide an unparalleled forum for inspiration and innovation while safeguarding those in attendance with sound health and safety protocols.
We genuinely appreciate the support, participation and feedback of the NAB Show community and look forward to seeing you in Las Vegas and connecting throughout the year on NAB Amplify.
Sincerely,
Chris Brown
EVP & Managing Director, Global Connections and Events
National Association of Broadcasters
