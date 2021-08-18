NAB announced today that attendees to NAB Show 2021 will be “required for all participants attending NAB Show and co-located events.” There is a full statement in the NAB Show Health and Safety Updated located on the NAB Show website via PDF. If you’re subscribed to NAB’s mailing list you probably got that via email as well. The full text of the announcement is pasted below.

This isn’t a shock but it seems to come a bit late as the show is less than two months away and COVID numbers seem to continue their rise around the country. Shows like Cinegear have announced a masking policy and others may follow suit. IBC has pushed to December in the hopes that things calm down.

While it doesn’t appear NAB Show will require masks one would hope that most show attendees will still mask-up since it is a conference and we all know how those things spread germs. But then again it might be light on attendance and not enough people to even get within 6 feet of one another. Who knows.

Most folks are happy about this decision.

But not everyone.

Some people have their own ideas.

But I think the truth is no one knows what the show is going to be like until it happens.

Like the virus itself, much is unknown. If you are going to NAB Show 2021, I guess we’ll see you there.