DxO ViewPoint 4.13 brings numerous improvements and bug fixes, and increases performance and stability, but it also introduces a photography competition to celebrate this new release.

DxO ViewPoint 4, the unique and powerful software for perfect geometry and perspective was released on November 2022, with a host of new tools and updates an easier-to-use interface, and full Apple Silicon support. Now DxO announces that DxO ViewPoint 4.13 is available, and it brings numerous improvements and bug fixes, and increases performance and stability.

Available as standalone software, a palette within DxO PhotoLab, or as a plug-in for Adobe Photoshop, Photoshop Elements, and Lightroom Classic, DxO ViewPoint 4 is the tool to use if your photography depends on straight lines.

Aware that the best way to promote a software is to convince users to try it, DxO announces a photography competition to celebrate the release of DxO ViewPoint 4.13. Under the title, “New Year, New Perspective”, the challenge is a clear invitation for photographers to use the software to participate. Photographers have until February 15 to submit sets of before-and-after images that showcase the creative and technical potential of the software that delivers geometric perfection.

Participants can enter as many categories as they like, as many times as they like. Furthermore, there is no requirement to buy DxO ViewPoint because an unrestricted trial version of the software is available to download from dxo.com/viewpoint and is free to use for 30 days.

How to enter the competition

To enter, participants should visit the competition page on the DxO website (https://www.dxo.com/dxo-viewpoint/contest/) and complete their entry by uploading:

1) the original version of their photo, prior to editing in ViewPoint, and

2) the final version after editing in ViewPoint.

DxO’s panel of expert judges will be on the lookout for exceptional images that showcase the capabilities of Viewpoint, as well as those that demonstrate an eye for creativity, ingenuity, and technical proficiency in photography. DxO will announce the winners soon after February 15, the competition deadline.

Four chances to win $500

Category 1: Volume Deformation

Wide-angle lenses let you get more of the scene in frame and add a touch of dynamism to your photographs, but misshapen and deformed subjects are a common problem. Entries will show how using the Volume Deformation sliders in DxO ViewPoint enable photographers to unstretch subjects for more natural-looking results.

Category 2: Perspective

Oblique angles often result in various familiar problems for architectural, real estate, and interior photography. Entries will reveal how using the Perspective tools in DxO ViewPoint enables photographers to solve issues like converging lines (keystoning), skewed subjects, and optical lens distortion.

Category 3: ReShape

When something looks out of place in a photograph it can spoil the overall effect of the composition. Entries will show how using the innovative ReShape tool in DxO ViewPoint lets photographers fine-tune their images for compositional perfection, by warping, shifting, or realigning content.

Category 4: Miniature Effect

A shallow focal plane and shallow depth of field are a great way to draw attention to a specific subject in any photograph. Entries will demonstrate how the Miniature Effect tool in DxO ViewPoint can be used by photographers to apply an ultra-smooth bokeh to their images for a dioramic look.

DxO is also running a special promotion in parallel with the competition. Any photographer buying DxO ViewPoint 4 before February 15 is entitled to a free Fstoppers video tutorial presented by expert educator Mark Wallace. “Mastering DxO ViewPoint: From Beginner to Expert” is the perfect way to learn all about the software’s intuitive tools. Find out how to adjust perspectives, fix distortions, warp specific areas, and correct wide-angle stretching in this one-hour session with an experienced photographer, and get geometrically perfect images every time.