Users of DxO Optics Modules have reasons to rejoice: the company announced that 1,409 new laboratory-grade camera and lens profiles are available to users of DxO software.

From the Nikon Zf to OM System’s Tough TG-7 or a range of lenses for users of Fuji, Panasonic, Leica, and Sony cameras, there is a new DxO Optics Module for everyone.

DxO reveals support for more phenomenal photography gear with the release of support for 1,409 new camera and lens combinations. This latest release of DxO Optics Modules enables DxO’s software to maximize the image quality of photographs made on the innovative mirrorless Nikon Zf, OM System’s waterproof, shockproof, and dustproof Tough TG-7, the latest telephoto lenses from Canon and Nikon, and a range of other lenses for users of Fuji, Panasonic, Leica, and Sony cameras.

DxO Optics Modules are integral to DxO’s entire range of software: PhotoLab, PureRAW, ViewPoint, FilmPack, and in Nik Collection as part of Nik Perspective Efex. Today, the full library of DxO Optics Modules includes 91,106 profiles covering 560 cameras, 1,684 lenses, and countless pairings from every leading manufacturer. This enormous database, which is the result of two decades’ worth of research, ensures that photographers are able to enjoy the best possible results from their camera gear investments.

According to DO, “whether shooting with professional-grade equipment or modestly-priced equipment, photographers can achieve noticeably sharper, cleaner, and less distorted images thanks to DxO Optics Modules. Created in DxO’s purpose-built, independent laboratories, these equipment profiles are unique to each specific camera-lens combination. This ensures that DxO software always unlocks the full potential of the photographer’s chosen equipment and delivers the best possible photographs with its automatic adjustments.”

Profiles for Leica, Panasonic and more

With this new release support arrives for two exciting new Canon lenses: the RF 200-800mm f/6.3-9 IS USM superzoom, and the revolutionary RF 24-105mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z hybrid zoom. Alongside the distinctive Nikon Zf full frame mirrorless camera, DxO Optics Modules are available for the Nikkor Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S telephoto prime and the new darling of sports and wildlife photographers — the Nikon AF-S Nikkor 120-300mm F2.8E FL ED SR VR.

The list also includes two Leica lenses — the Super-APO-Summicron-SL 21mm f/2 ASPH and the Super-Vario-Elmarit-SL 14-24mm f/2.8 ASPH — as well as two Micro Four-Thirds lenses from Panasonic: the Leica DG Vario-Elmar 100-400mm f/4.0-6.3 II ASPH. Power O.I.S and the Panasonic Leica DG Vario-Elmarit 35-100mm F2.8 Power O.I.S. Other consumer and high-end optics are also included in this month’s release, all tested to the limit in DxO’s independent laboratories.

Available now, the DxO Optics Modules can be downloaded from inside the latest version of any DxO software product.

The latest profiles include the following cameras and lenses, each optimized for multiple body-glass configurations:

Cameras

Nikon Zf

OM System Tough TG-7

Lenses