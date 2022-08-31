Watch a display of gear from different companies and discover the magic behind the camera that made it happen in the “That Shot and How I Got It” event in Burbank, California.

The Tiffen Company, Videndum Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions join forces to present an in-person evening of cinematic conversation with peers and pros on September 8, 2022.

An industry gathering that will officially launch the new Helen and Nate Tiffen Educational Center, the “That Shot and How I Got It” event takes place on September 8, starting 4 PM (PDT). Lasting four hours, the event, organized by The Tiffen Company, Videndum Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions, is an in-person evening of cinematic conversation with renowned cinematographers M. David Mullen ASC, Robert McLachlan ASC, CSC, and Nancy Schreiber ASC, who will join moderator Jay Holben to screen their favorite shots and reveal the magic behind the camera that made it happen.

Director of Photography M. David Mullen ASC (aka David Mullen) has an extensive resume of feature films and numerous series for television, including the top-rated, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Universally praised for his outstanding work on the hit show, he has been honored with four Emmy Outstanding Cinematography nominations, including 2 wins and is in the running this season as well. Mullen is known for his photography on Twin Falls Idaho and Northfork, for which he earned Independent Spirit Best Cinematography Awards, as well as Akeelah and the Bee, The Astronaut Farmer, Jennifer’s Body. In 2017, he was awarded Best Cinematography for The Love Witch by the Dublin Film Critics’ Circle.

Nancy Schreiber ASC was the fourth female ASC member and the first woman honored with the ASC President’s Award for her contribution to the art of cinematography and service to the industry. She paved the way as the first female gaffer in New York’s NABET Local 15, gaffing the Academy Award-nominated documentary, The Other Half of the Sky: A China Memoir.

Game of Thrones and Ray Donovan

You can’t mention Robert McLachlan ASC, CSC without uttering the names: Game of Thrones, Ray Donovan, Lovecraft Country, Westworld, and recently Shining Girls and American Gigalo. His prolific career includes nearly 500 television episodes, television movies, feature films and commercials. With three Emmy nominations between Game of Thrones and Ray Donovan, five ASC nominations between 1997 and 2017 and ten CSC Awards from over 2 dozen nominations, McLachlan has forged a strong path as a cinematographer, as well as a director and producer.

Jay Holben is an independent director and producer in Los Angeles, California. His most recent work is the feature romantic drama Before the Dawn and the American Society of Cinematographers Motion Imaging Technology Council’s Standard Evaluation Material 2.0 short film The Mission. As a producer and director, Holben has helmed independent feature films, television series, documentaries, short films and commercials.

The event includes a showroom where guests will discover al display of collaborative tech demos including Tiffen Filters, Anton Bauer, Steadicam, OConnor, Lowel, SmallHD, Teradek, Wooden Camera, and more.

This industry gathering will officially launch the new Helen and Nate Tiffen Educational Center. Doors open at 4:00 pm. Tiffen Technical Center is located at 2815 Winona Ave, Burbank, CA 91504. There is ample free parking. To RSVP for this free event visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/that-shot-how-i-got-it-tickets-404698352667